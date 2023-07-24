Eiichiro Oda shares his thoughts on One Piece live-action series

This One Piece Day, Eiichiro Oda has finally shared his thoughts on the live-action adaptation. As the creator of the original story, here’s what Oda has to say to his fans.

One Piece Day 2023 has been a two-day stretch of continuous exciting news and updates about this epic series. As the live-action series is just a month away from making its global debut, the event reveals its official trailer.

The three-minute-long trailer features all the important scenes from the East Blue Saga and has attracted many positive reactions from fans. The trailer reveals all the important characters, including the minor ones, who were yet to be introduced.

Amid all this, One Piece’s creator Eiichiro Oda finally shares his honest thoughts about the live-action adaptation. Oda has been part of the production since the very beginning, and here’s what he has to say about it.

Eiichiro Oda assures fans about the One Piece live-action adaptation

Oda reveals his true feelings about the Netflix adaptation in a cute note signed by himself. The anime community is often skeptical about live-action adaptations, and the series’ creator is no different. Judging by the previous adaptations of all the other series, Oda ensured that the quality of Netflix’s adaptation is uncompromised in every aspect.

The production took seven years to complete, and Oda has been a part of it since the very beginning. He also understands that a lot of fans will not be satisfied with the changes the live-action has made. Therefore, the mangaka emphasized that the producers and crew are fans of the series, again assuring the public that the series will live up to their expectations.

