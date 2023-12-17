Eiichiro Oda shares his thoughts on Netflix’s One Piece anime remake

Netflix has announced the One Piece anime remake at Jump Festa 2024. Here’s what the One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda, has to say about the upcoming project.

On the second day of Jump Festa 2024, several announcements were made that took the internet by storm. These included the Chainsaw Man movie announcement and the One Piece remake that will flaunt a modern animation by WIT Studio.

This original One Piece anime has blessed the community with more than 1000 episodes, and now it is about to enter the Egghead Island Arc. On the other hand, the manga series has released 1100+ chapters.

Whether it’s animanga or Netflix’s One Piece live-action, the series has never failed to impress us. Now, it looks like the One Piece franchise is ready to add one more feather to its cap.

Eiichiro Oda’s message on the One Piece remake

Toei’s One Piece anime has been running for several years and has gathered millions of fans worldwide. However, several anime fans still find it difficult to touch One Piece because of its episode count.

Also, the old-school animation makes it even harder for viewers to stick with the series. So, the remake, which will obviously feature modern animation, will make it easy for such fans to catch up with the massive One Piece universe.

Eiichiro Oda is equally excited about the The One Piece anime remake on Netflix and that’s evident from his latest message for the fans.

“This project is a project to redesign the animation of One Piece as a modern image. In a different line from the series that has progressed with the Toei for 25 years. I hope to see you with a new feeling. This is the case. The release is still far away, and it is a long and long project that will take longer to finish, but with new friends WIT Studio and Netflix, fans from all over the world, as well as in the future, we can deliver it to the new generation that touches One Piece, so we will do our best with the All One Piece team. I’ll do it!”

Netflix confirmed that the remake will commence from the East Blue Saga, which is the first arc of the animanga. However, the platform has yet to reveal the release window and cast information.

