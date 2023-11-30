Eiichiro Oda’s manga before One Piece will become an anime

Who isn’t familiar with the name Eiichiro Oda, as he is the one who has blessed the community with the longest-running animanga series, One Piece? Well, one more project from the mangaka will bless our screens next year in a new anime adaptation: Monsters.

The talented mangaka worked on a one-shot manga titled Monsters in 1994, before the pirates-centered series One Piece made its debut. Interestingly, the one-shot is canon to the famous series as it involves many characters from the same world.

Monsters revolve around Ryuma, who appears as a zombie in One Piece’s Thriller Bark Arc. Isn’t it intriguing that a character who appeared as a half-dead creature will make their debut as a lead in an upcoming anime?

The standalone manga was first published in the Shonen Jump Magazine’s Autumn Special edition in 1994.

Eiichiro Oda’s Monsters anime will arrive in 2024

The Monsters anime adaptation was officially announced on One Piece Day 2023, with the other big announcement about Luffy’s Gear 5 debut in the anime. And on November 29, 2023, the news of it being released in 2024 emerged. However, we don’t have any clue about the exact release date yet.

With the release window information, we also learned that E&H Animation Studio is developing the anime, and it’s being directed and composed by Sunghoo Park.

Park has previously directed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, so we should relax and need not worry about the Monsters’ direction.

The anime is yet to come, but Oda’s fans can’t wait for it to grace the screens. As the announcement surfaced on X, the fandom already called it a peak. Several fans have also started cheering for the G.O.A.T Mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, and the brilliant director Sunghoo Park.

One of the fans has shown concern about the health of Park – their tweet reads: “Sunghoo Park is working on three projects right now; what a goat. Hope he isn’t stretching himself too thin.”

Seeing the enthusiasm of the animanga community, we have to say that Monsters will surely get all the love that Oda’s One Piece has gathered over the years.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

