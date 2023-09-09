One Piece: Eiichiro Oda addresses the disappointing changes in live-action

One Piece live-action may have been a global hit, but the creator, Eiichiro Oda, is clearly not happy with the unnecessary changes by Netflix.

There’s no doubt Netflix’s One Piece is one of the most successful live-action adaptations in history. Based on a popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, the production took seven years to complete. As soon as it started streaming, it became the top series in 84 countries, breaking the previous records of Stranger Things and Wednesday.

Oda had always been reluctant to allow a live-action adaptation of One Piece, but he finally conceded, considering that modern technology can recreate the phenomenal world he has imagined. He is the executive director of the series and has overlooked every minor detail.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that One Piece’s mangaka is a major reason behind the live-action’s success. However, now that the series has already become popular, Eiichiro Oda addresses the disappointing changes in the One Piece live-action series.

Eiichiro Oda believes that One Piece live-action deviates drastically from the plot

According to Sandman, popular for translating Oda’s interviews, the author expresses his dissatisfaction with the change in the storyline. Anime fans would definitely agree with Oda’s statement, as Netflix really does incorporate a lot of redundant changes. While it’s true that the Netflix version is a great adaptation on its own, it severely lacks compared to the original source.

Of course, no story can ever be perfect, so any adaptation will slightly deviate from the manga. That goes for the anime as well, not just live-action. Netflix has taken a different approach to the narrative, and they do an amazing job by streamlining the plot to help new viewers understand the story better.

However, most changes are simply forcefully incorporated and serve no purpose in the overarching plot. For example, Merry being Kaya’s financial advisor instead of butler and then dying at Kuro’s hands makes no sense to manga and anime fans.

Likewise, Nami’s interaction with her village in the anime was too heartbreaking in the original plot. The villagers knew about her sacrifices but were forced to pretend otherwise. However, the live-action made them believe Nami was greedy. The entire scene where she is forcing them to cough up all their money is too awkward.

The future of One Piece live-action looks bleak as there is still no confirmation regarding a sequel. The script is ready, the cast is already there, and the producers are also hinting that a new season will be out in 12-18 months. However, nothing can be set in stone unless Netflix officially renews One Piece live-action for Season 2.

