Eiichiro Oda reveals his biggest dream for One Piece live-action

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda shared a message at Jump Festa 2024, revealing his ambitions for the live-action version of the animanga series.

One Piece is a huge animanga series that has dominated the industry for several years. However, most fans doubted the decision when its live-action adaptation was announced, given Netflix’s track record.

Fortunately, the show broke the curse and opened the doors for further projects. The eight-episode series’ success was evident from the incredible viewership, sitting among the top Netflix TV shows for three weeks after its official release.

The recent Jump Festa event came with some massive news for the anime fandom. Here, we discuss a special message from the creator of One Piece during the big showcase.

Eiichiro Oda’s dream for One Piece live-action

Eiichiro Oda has blessed the community with One Piece; be it the anime or the manga, it has garnered a huge global fanbase. Moreover, the Netflix series, the latest addition in the franchise, not only impressed old fans but also became a fan-favorite TV show for many such fans who weren’t familiar with the vast world of One Piece.

At the One Piece stage on Jump Festa 2024, fans were overwhelmed by the news of Netflix’s One Piece remake from WIT studio. However, besides this, one more thing can make your day: a special message from the great mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

“The fact that a Japanese manga could win an Emmy or Academy Award someday! That would be a dream for me,” he said.

He also showed gratitude to the entire production team of the One-Piece live-action and the actors who did a great job bringing the animated characters to life. The author especially thanked Iñaki Godoy (Luffy) and Jacob Romero (Usopp) as they were present at the event. His message also revealed that he was so impressed by the actors who appeared as Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji that he would like to see all of them as Hollywood stars.

If you are someone who has yet to watch One Piece live-action, you can enjoy it on Netflix.

