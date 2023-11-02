One Piece: Eiichiro Oda hypes up anime’s 25th anniversary

One Piece has big plans for anime’s 25th anniversary, so creator Eiichiro Oda has every reason to hype up his fans. Here’s what he has to say.

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga and anime series, so it’s only reasonable that it has a wide fanbase. The series is popular for its expansive world-building, intriguing character design, layers of mystery, and incredible storyline.

The series follows Luffy’s adventures as he sets to sea to gather a crew in search of the legendary treasure One Piece. As the story progresses, the truth of the World Government’s corruption and tyranny comes to light. They’re also hiding a secret about the Void Century that might turn the world upside down.

The manga started publishing in 1997 and got its anime adaptation in 1999. October 2023 marked the anime’s 24th anniversary. Toei Animation surely has major plans for the 25th anniversary of One Piece, as the promotion began one year early. Naturally, as the series’ creator, Eiichiro Oda is happy and shares a message hyping up fans.

Eiichiro Oda’s message about One Piece anime’s 25th anniversary

The original message was shared in Japanese, but One Piece leaker Pewpiece posted the English version on Twitter/X.

The mangaka says, “Let it sweep you away, One Piece!! The anime is now on its 25th anniversary!! Isn’t that awesome? I watch it sometimes, but did you know that right now…you can watch the whole One Piece on YouTube 24/7!! The planning is crazy!!

“If you watch it continuously, you can finish it in 20 days (lol)! And yes, you can also catch up on the latest episodes!! Let the emotional background music flow…seems like they will do this for the whole year…it’s like magic.”

One Piece anime anniversary is on October 20, 2024. After the 24th anniversary, the official Twitter/X account of Toei Animation shared a short video with a special loge and a message saying, “2024 will be the 25th anniversary of the anime series ONE PIECE! Here’s the special logo made for the anniversary! Stay tuned for what’s happening next year!”

