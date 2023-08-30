One Piece: Eiichiro Oda reveals “biggest challenge” of Netflix live-action series

As the One Piece live-action series is all set for its premiere on Netflix, Eiichiro Oda addresses the biggest challenge he faced during its production.

One Piece live-action will officially premiere on Netflix tomorrow, marking the end of the seven-year-long journey of the production team, including the series’ creator, Eiichiro Oda. The mangaka has been a central part of the production as the executive director since the very beginning.

Netflix is promoting the series all across the United States. Knowing that it may be the last chance for One Piece to go global, Eiichiro Oda is sparing no effort in supporting Netflix with all this.

Recently, Oda was spotted in California, USA, at the World Premiere of One Piece live-action, giving various interviews. He addresses several questions regarding the adaptation and mentions his challenges as the executive director.

Eiichiro Oda reveals the biggest challenge of One Piece live-action was not betraying the fans’ expectations

Undoubtedly, Oda has played a crucial role in the success of the One Piece live-action. From taking care of every little detail in the series to continuously reassuring fans about its quality, the mangaka left no stone unturned.

Thankfully, his efforts are being paid off, as fans and critics have nothing but praise for the series. In a recent interview, Oda talks about his responsibilities as the executive director. Netflix assured him that if the final results didn’t satisfy him, then he could make the call to cancel the series entirely.

The reason behind such extreme measures is the faith fans put in their favorite mangaka. He would never want to betray his fans by calling something “good” when it clearly isn’t. When asked about the challenges he faced during the One Piece live-action production, Oda responded, “Not betraying the expectations of One Piece fans.”

Generally, the anime community isn’t enthusiastic about live-action adaptations, and One Piece fans aren’t any different. Manga and anime aren’t intended for live-action adaptations, so he rejected several past offers. But with modern technology, he believed it was worth a shot.

The production took seven years because of the many conversations, trials, and adversities with the team and writers. The mangaka also expresses his happiness over seeing the perfect final product that meets his initial expectations.

Netflix will premiere One Piece live-action on 31 August. Here’s the official trailer.

