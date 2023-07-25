One Piece Episode 1071: Release date & spoilers for Gear 5 debut

One Piece is all set to make the Gear 5 debut in Episode 1071 – so, check out the release date and spoilers for the upcoming episode.

One Piece’s highly anticipated transformation is just a few days away. The hype has already skyrocketed with the Gear 5 teaser being released on One Piece Day 2023. This is the moment when Luffy changes history and defeats the most powerful Yonko, Kaido.

Just when all hopes seem lost, Luffy will make his epic comeback to liberate Wano. The teaser features the animated version of Luffy’s Gear 5 with the drums of liberation as the soundtrack.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Gear 5 has a lot of significance in the Final Saga. Now that the anime has announced its adaptation, the Wano Country Saga is about to draw its grand conclusion. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1071.

One Piece Episode 1071 will release on August 6 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1071 spoilers

Crunchyroll

Zunesha announces Joy Boy’s return as soon as Luffy awakens his devil fruit. This confuses Momonosuke, who is the only one able to hear the giant elephant. Furthermore, all the people in Wano hear the drums of liberation and wonder if it’s Luffy or not. One Piece Episode 1071 will also feature Gorosei discussing the true nature of Gomu Gomu no Mi.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It turns out that the fruit is actually a Mythical Zoan-type called Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika and not a Paramecia-type. They describe it as the “world’s most ridiculous power” as it grants unparalleled powers to the user. The user will take the form of Sun God Nika, known as the Warrior of Liberation, and fight enemies with a wide grin on their face.

Article continues after ad

Back in Wano, the former usurper Orochi is begging Hiyori to save him, but the latter reveals her real identity instead. Kanjuro’s Kazenbo (a flaming ghost-like entity) appears at the scene and accidentally touches Orochi, setting him ablaze.

This marks the end of Wano’s most hateful villain as the scene changes to Luffy’s and Kaido’s fight. The Yonko is unable to comprehend what actually happened and wonders if it’s really Luffy. Luffy is slightly delirious with the sudden transformation and is simply toying with the monstrous Yonko.

Article continues after ad

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

10 short anime series | 10 nostalgic anime series | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 | One Piece live-action different from anime | One Piece SWORD members | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s Hollow Purple | Minato’s side story | Bleach TYBW Episode 16 | One Piece Episode 1070 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece Koby’s power | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 4