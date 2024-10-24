One Piece set to reveal major secret about Koby

Koby is one of the most important characters in One Piece, but we still don’t know everything about him.

Koby was introduced in the first episode of One Piece. He was kidnapped by Captain Alvida and forced to work under her for two years. However, he always dreamed of becoming a Navy Admiral – which he achieved after he met Luffy, as he defeated Captain Alvida.

Two years have passed since then and Koby is now a Marine officer. He displayed incredible strength in Hachinosu against Avalo Pizarro, one of the Ten Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates. However, even 27 years after the manga began, a lot is unknown about him.

According to Artur – Library of Ohara, we’ll soon find out about Koby’s Kingdom of Origin. We only see him stranded in the East Blue Sea, but it’s uncertain where he actually came from. Vivre Cards serve as useful information pages in a One Piece databook that contains important facts about certain characters.

The cards are released in a set, featuring different characters in a single card. The one where Koby’s information will be revealed also includes cards about Helmepp, Prince Grus, and the Cross Guild.

After the incident in Hachinosu, Koby and the other SWORD members are recuperating while listening to Vegapunk’s message. Koby’s next goal is to join the race for the One Piece treasure and stop Luffy from achieving his dream.

In a double spread of One Piece Chapter 1121, we see the most important characters of the Final Saga, which also includes Koby along with Luffy, Shanks, Akainu, and several other characters.

One Piece’s manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what’s happening in Land of the Gods Arc. Also, have a look at our guide on Fish-Man Island remake for updates on the new anime project.