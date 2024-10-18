One Piece Fish-Man Island remake: Everything you need to know

With the One Piece anime going on a long hiatus, Toei is set to broadcast the remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Saga.

The One Piece anime hiatus has shocked fans across the world, but Toei Animation has another plan to keep fans entertained. We’re getting a remastered version of the Fish-Man Island Saga, the first saga after the time-skip.

Just when the crew was about to reach the New World, the second half of the Grand Line, they got separated because of Kuma. Luffy then discovered had been captured by the Marines and was about to get executed.

He set off to save him, but in his efforts, he realized he was too weak to protect the people around him. He trained diligently for two years and eventually reunited with him.

The anime is gearing up to revisit saga with better animation, soundtrack, and pacing. So, check out all the details about the remake.

When does the One Piece Fish-Man Island remake start?

The One Piece Fish-Man Island remake has yet to get an official release date.

The remake was announced after the anime hiatus, so it’ll air sometime during that period. One Piece’s anime will resume the Egghead Incident Arc in April 2025 with a new time slot. In the meantime, fans can experience an improved version of one of the most important arcs in the story.

How many episodes are there?

One Piece Fish-Man Island’s remake will adapt the saga in 21 episodes.

Fish-Man Island Saga consists of two arcs: Return to Sabaody and Fish-Man Island. The manga covers the entire Saga in 56 chapters, but the anime has 58 episodes. Naturally, this makes the pacing incredibly slow.

So the new version will not only have better quality animation, but it will also have improved pacing by removing extra anime scenes. Not only that, but we will also get a remastered opening and ending theme along with a better soundtrack.

What happens in the Fish-Man Island Saga?

The Fish-Man Island Arc brings the Straw Hat Pirates on a new adventure after a two-year break. The crew is now stronger than ever and is ready for the challenges that await them in the New World. However, they first need to reach Fish-Man Island.

The island is deep beneath the ocean, thousands of meters below the sea level where Fish-Men and Merfolk reside. After the crew landed there, a local fortune-teller predicted that Luffy would destroy the island.

Since her predictions have never been wrong, the people of the island worry over their fate. Things take a turn for the worse when Hody Jones and Vander Decken IX, two Fish-Men are bent on taking over the Ryugu Kingdom.

The arc reveals the existence of Joyboy, an influential figure during the Void Century, and his promise to the Mermaid Princess, Poseidon. She was the ancient weapon during that era. History repeats itself as Luffy, Joyboy’s successor, also makes a promise to the new Poseidon, Shirahoshi.

Where can you watch the One Piece Fish-Man Island remake?

One Piece’s Fish-Man Island remake will most likely be available on Crunchyroll, as it’s the official streaming home of the anime, but this has yet to be confirmed.

However, in 2024, Netflix has also acquired rights to stream the anime starting from the Egghead Island Arc.

The One Piece manga is currently featuring its Land of the Gods Arc, so here's a look at the release date and spoilers for Chapter 1130.