One Piece Episode 1065: Release date & spoilers

Luffy and Kaido’s fight may be the highlight of the show, but there’s a lot more going on in Wano. Whether it is the Cipher Pol’s appearance or the fight against Big Mom, it won’t be long before the arc draws its conclusion. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Episode 1065.

One Piece’s Wano arc is the most thrilling arc to date, with a captivating storyline, plenty of action, and memorable moments. The recent episode primarily focuses on the fight between the King of the Beasts and the future Pirate King.

Article continues after ad

This will be their final round before Luffy awakens his devil fruit and defeats Kaido, putting an end to the terror of the people in Wano. However, before that, another major threat that needs to be dealt with is the Yonko Big Mom, whose rampage is only getting worse.

One Piece Episode 1065 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1065 will release on June 4 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1065 spoilers

Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1065 will focus on Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid as they go against Big Mom. The Yonko’s rampage as she completely crushes the pirates diminishes all hopes of defeating her.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, just as she’s enjoying her overwhelming win, the injured Trafalgar Law uses a devastatingly powerful attack by enlarging his sword and injecting the Yonko with anesthesia.

The stab pierces all the way from her arm to her jaw, making the bystanders believe she’s likely dead. However, even that attack barely fazes the monstrous Big Mom. Knowing that Trafalgar Law uses a follow-up attack, “Shock Wille,” knocking her to the ground.

Article continues after ad

Just then, Eustass Kid also gets back on his feet and uses a powerful “Punk Corna Dio” against her. They are using every last bit of their strengths to stop Big Mom from joining Kaido on the roof. If the two Yonko were to fight side-by-side, the pirates and the samurai would have no chance of winning.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Underrated Zoro moments | Muzan Kibutsuji abilities in Demon Slayer | One Piece ending | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | One Piece’s Empty Throne | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | One Piece Shanks’ twin theory | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree | One Piece Straw Hats’ Dreams