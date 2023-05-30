One Piece: 5 strongest techniques of Sanji’s Diable Jambe

Sanji’s signature fighting style Diable Jambe grants him various techniques as well as allows him to create fire with his kicks. Here’s a list of the five strongest techniques of Sanji’s Diable Jambe in One Piece.

Sanji is one of the few powerful characters in One Piece who relies solely on his Haki and other fighting techniques instead of a Devil Fruit. After learning the basics of Black Leg Style from his foster father and mentor Zeff, Sanji developed his own technique called Diable Jambe.

Sanji’s Diable Jambe allows him to heat up his leg, imparting tremendous heat to the impact of his kicks. Due to the extreme temperature, Sanji has the capacity to burn or light his opponents on fire. Sanji can use this technique simultaneously with either his left or right leg or both.

After the two-year time skip, Sanji refined his skills with Haki and created a wide range of techniques that can only be used when activated by Diable Jambe. Below are the five strongest techniques that Sanji’s Diable Jambe allows him to use.

Bien Cuit: Grill Shot

Bien Cuit: Grill Shot translates to “Well Cooked: Grill Shot.” Sanji uses his technique by running toward his opponent at incredible speed before spinning around and delivering a strong back kick to his opponent’s centre. The heat from his attack causes significant physical damage and leaves a grill-shaped burn.

Poêle à Frire: Spectre

Poêle à Frire: Spectre translates to “Frying Pan: Spectre.” It is one of the new techniques of Sanji’s Diable Jambe that he learned after two years of training in the Kamabakka Kingdom. To activate this technique, Sanji uses his Sky Walk before repeatedly kicking downward with his flaming leg to remove multiple opponents.

Collier Strike

Collier Strike translates to “Neck Meat Strike.” It is an advanced version of the original Collier Shoot attack. To use this technique, Sanji jumps into the air and delivers a powerful kick to his opponent’s neck. This kick sends them flying while burning them as Sanji releases a small stream of fire that pierces through the opponent’s body.

Joue Shoot

Joue Shoot translates to “Cheek Meat Shoot.” Sanji’s Diable Jambe technique was first used against Luffy in The Whole Cake Island. Sanji uses this technique by racing toward his opponent and keeping his burning leg off the ground before leaping up and kicking his opponent in the face.

Concassé

Concassé translates to “Crush” and it is the Diable Jambe version of Sanji’s normal Concassé attack. To activate this technique, Sanji first uses his Sky Walk to get high up in the air before spinning downward with his burning leg outstretched. He then slams his heel on top of his opponent’s head. Sanji uses this technique to knock Luffy out in The Whole Cake Island.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

