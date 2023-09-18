One Piece: Luffy’s strongest technique Bajrang Gun explained

Luffy defeats Kaido with his strongest technique so far. Here’s a look at how Bajrang Gun works in One Piece.

Defeating Kaido is the biggest challenge Luffy has faced so far. The odds have been stacked against him since the beginning, but the future Pirate King always has a way to make the impossible possible. Luffy’s overwhelming victory against Kaido is the result of his devil fruit awakening.

Gaining the powers of the Sun God Nika meant Luffy could not only use the properties of a Paramecia-type devil fruit but also a Zoan type. The results were obvious as Luffy easily overpowered the King of the Beasts.

Whether it’s the stellar visuals or Luffy’s strongest technique, everything plays a part in making Episode 1076 one of the best till now. The highlight of the episode was, of course, the gigantic Bajrang Gun. Even now, in the manga, Luffy has yet to use a more powerful attack than this one. Delve deeper to find out more about Luffy’s Bajrang Gun in One Piece.

Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun is a technique of Luffy’s Gear 5 in One Piece

Bajrang Gun is the Gear 5 version of Gomu Gomu no King Kong Gun in One Piece. As of now, no other technique is as powerful as this one. “Bajrang” is an alternative name for the Hindu Monkey God Hanuman, who may have inspired Sun Wukong — the Monkey King in Chinese mythology.

To use this technique, Luffy inflates his fist into the size of Onihashima and applies both advanced-grade Armament and Conqueror’s Haki before unleashing it at his opponent. The size of the fist is so large that the monstrous dragon form of Kaido looks tiny in comparison.

This is only possible thanks to Luffy’s devil fruit awakening. We learn that its real name is Hito Hito no Mi, Mythical Type: Model Nika. Luffy’s rubbery properties are enhanced massively, so much so that he can inflate his entire body and gigantify with minimal effort.

After transforming into Gear 5, Luffy quickly overpowered and defeated Kaidou, creating a visible hole in the ground that matched his dragon shape and throwing him so far underground that he ended up in a magma chamber. This also parallels what happened with Oden, who was burned to death. However, unlike Oden’s heroic sacrifice, Kaido got what he deserved.

