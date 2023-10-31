Jujutsu Kaisen: 7 Strongest Jujutsu Sorcerers Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen introduced us to several powerful sorcerers so far in the anime/manga, making it tricky for the fandom to figure out who is the absolute strongest. Well, we are here to answer that question for you.

Gege Akutami’s world is massive and complicated, featuring different types of Sorcerers and Curses. It features several unforgettable characters with extremely unique yet complex abilities, especially Cursed Techniques.

In a world that is so complex, it’s extremely hard to compare characters based on their strengths and abilities. That’s because a character who may seem weak at first or lacks cursed energy may excel in other areas to be called the strongest.

Keeping that in mind, we’ve ranked seven powerful sorcerers from the world of JJK. So, dive in with us into the unforgiving world of sorcery and curses.

7. Mei Mei

Crunchyroll

Innate Ability: Black Bird Manipulation

Even though Mei Mei is a grade 1 sorcerer of Jujutsu High, we have ranked her the lowest on this list because she comes with a weak technique compared to the other sorcerers. But that doesn’t make her any less powerful, because despite having a relatively weak innate technique, she is someone who can beat the crap of her enemies with her combating skills.

Mei Mei has also been a mentor to the popular duo Suguru Geto and Gojo Satoru during their time at the sorcerers’ academy. In the past, the latter(Gojo) has also acknowledged how potent Mei Mei is when it comes to close-range hand-to-hand combat.

6. Nanami Kento

Crunchyroll

Innate Ability: Ratio Technique

Nanami Kento is the one who is mostly known for his smart thinking and tactical intellect. This is also one of the reasons why Satoru Gojo chose him to help Yuji Itadori so that he could grow as a sorcerer. Besides that, Nanami’s fighting skills helped him to overwhelm a dangerous curse like Mahito. Despite getting severe damage in the battle with the patched face, he was able to survive.

Nanami’s cursed technique allows him to create weak points on his targets and blow massive hits on them until they collapse. For instance, when Dagon trapped Nanami in his domain, the sorcerer used this technique to overwhelm the domain user.

5. Naobito Zenin

Crunchyroll

Innate Abilities: Projection Sorcery, Falling Blossom Emotion

Like Nanami, Naobito is also one of such sorcerers who uses his analytical skills against his opponent. When it comes to speed and reflexes, he matches that of Satoru Gojo–thanks to his exceptional hold on his innate technique, i.e., the Projection Sorcery. Moreover, his grasp over martial arts makes him a deadly opponent when it gets imbued by his C.T.

Naobito Zenin doesn’t have a domain expansion of his own, but he comes with an anti-domain technique named the Falling Blossom Emotion that gives him the ability to counter the domains of his opponents.

4. Yuta Okkotsu

Crunchyroll

Innate Abilities: Rika

Yuta was introduced to us in Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High as the main protagonist. Initially, every fan mistakenly believed him to be just a second-year student of Jujutsu High. However, soon, the JJK prequel reveals that the boy was haunted by his childhood friend Rika’s spirit, and her powers made him immensely strong. That was also one of the reasons Yuta became one of the 4 Special Grade Sorcerers of the academy.

During the training period, Yuta gains incredible swordsman skills along with a clutch on hand-to-hand fighting. His one blow is enough to crash the opponent down on the ground.

3. Yuki Tsukumo

Crunchyroll

Innate Abilities: Star Rage

Yuki Tsukumo is a special-grade sorcerer who comes with a plethora of cursed energies. Besides these, she doesn’t only depend on the cursed energies in a battle; in fact, she is also a good fighter who can easily overwhelm opponents in the most challenging battles. Yuki also became a reason for Aoi Todo’s growth.

Moreover, Yuki has an innate ability that gives her and her shikigami Garuda the ability to eradicate even the strongest curses.

2. Suguru Geto

Crunchyroll

Innate Abilities: Cursed Spirit Manipulation, Maximum: Uzumaki

During his time in Jujutsu High as student, Suguru Geto and Gojo Satoru were the closest friends who rescued several people from the clutches of the dangerous curses. Geto was one of the strongest sorcerers apart from Gojo– thanks to his massive collection of the Cursed Spirits. Besides that, Geto’s fighting abilities in the close quarters also make him one of the strongest compared to other sorcerers.

Eventually, Suguru Geto chooses the path of destruction and starts using his powers against every Jujutsu High sorcerer and humanity as a whole, becoming an antagonist of the series.

1. Gojo Satoru

Crunchyroll

Innate Abilities: Limitless, Six Eyes

Gojo is considered the strongest sorcerer in the world as he possesses powerful techniques, i.e., The Limitless and the Six Eyes. His charismatic personality is the first thing that grabs the attention of every fan. Besides his fighting abilities, he can trap anyone with his sugar-coated words. So far in the series, we have seen him acting as a shield for his students.

Satoru Gojo holds mastery in hand-to-hand combat and is the fastest sorcerer in the history of Jujutsu High. Besides these, his infinity technique gives him the ability to slow or restrict the movement of his opponents whenever they try to land a blow on him.

