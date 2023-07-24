Naruto 2023 anime: Teaser, key visual, plot, & more

The highly-anticipated Naruto 2023 anime has recently released its teaser, key visuals, and other major updates. Here’s a look at what to expect from the new series.

The 20th anniversary has been a big event for the Shonen series, especially the Big Three series. On Naruto’s 20th anniversary, a new four-episode series was announced with all fan-favorite characters and better animation.

Even years after its conclusion, Naruto has maintained its huge fanbase with recurring manga and anime releases, especially the spin-offs. Although the Naruto 2023 anime was announced a while back, there had been little information.

The series will air from September 3-24, 2023, featuring the adventures of Team Seven. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

Naruto 2023 anime teaser and key visual

The series will air on TV Tokyo every Sunday at 5:30pm JST. Since Boruto has been on hiatus, the new Naruto series has taken over the broadcasting schedule. Here’s a look at the official teaser.

Naruto 2023 anime plot: What to expect

The official synopsis of the new anime has yet to be announced. However, judging by the key visual and the teaser, it’s safe to assume that the series will feature the never seen adventures of Team 7 before Sasuke went rogue.

Those were the happiest moments of the team until the series took a turn for the worse and separated them forever. It will be interesting to see the moments from Naruto when the series was at the peak of its popularity. We will update this space once we have more information about the plot.

The anime and opening themes by FLOW will be repeated for this series

Popular Japanese band FLOW has created several opening and ending themes for Naruto. Their song “GO!!!” was used as the fourth opening for the series and will be featured again in the new episodes. Additionally, the ending theme, “Viva★Rock,” is the third ending theme that fans will see again in Naruto 2023 anime.

Naruto can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

