Sakamoto Days teaser worries fans for one particular reason

Sakamoto Days anime releases a new teaser which worries fans for one common reason, so here’s what you need to know.

Sakamoto Days is a popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga following the daily life of a former hitman, Taro Sakamoto. After leaving the dark world behind, Taro gets married and has a daughter. However, his past comes back to haunt him when someone places a bounty on his head.

The story continues as Taro, along with his new allies tries to find out the identity of the person who is after him. Made by TMS Entertainment Studio, the anime show will debut in January 2025.

The studio released character previews of the main character Sakamoto, as well as some popular supporting characters like Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi. All three of them are Order Members and Taro’s former colleagues.

A popular account on Twitter/X shares the character previews and adds, “I would 100% lower your expectations to a minimum ngl.”

The animation quality certainly doesn’t impress the fans and they have mixed emotions regarding the art style, which looks decidedly more uninspired than previous teases. Most of them even express their disappointment. One of them adds, “Sheesh. There’s literally nothing noteworthy here.”

“The animation looks so mid. WHY COULDN’T IT BE OTHER BIG STUDIOS like Mappa, Bones, Madhouse, A1 pictures? I don’t have high expectations from this adaptation,” complains another.

A third fan supports, “It’s insane how spoiled people are in the comments. This looks decent. It’s nothing groundbreaking regarding animation, but it will still be a good watch. They act like it’s Blue Lock lmao.”

