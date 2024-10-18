My Hero Academia You’re Next ending repeats the franchise’s worst trope

Deku, Dynomight and Shoto are back on the big screen, but what does down in the My Hero Academia: You’re Next ending?

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is the fourth anime movie in the franchise, and it presents a truly terrifying foe: All Might, but evil. Known as Dark Might, this mysterious enemy desires to take over the world if Class 1-A doesn’t manage to stop him.

Naturally, the students give it their all in what becomes a blistering race against time. The new movie has everything you’ve come to expect from Bones on the big screen, including a huge climax.

Is there a post-credits scene setting up My Hero Academia Season 8?

What happens in the My Hero Academia: You’re Next ending?

The My Hero Academia: You’re Next ending has Deku and his heroic friends try to stop a major meltdown. Dark Might, desperate to succeed, taps into Anna’s Quirk that allows his powers to expand exponentially, and becomes a gigantic monster driven by a lust for power.

He becomes totally mutated and inconsolable since his original plan was foiled. Deku, Dynamight and Shōto all try to stop him to no avail, as his powers just keep increasing, faster than they can mount their abilities.

Their only hope is Giulio, who fails to get through to Anna at first, but his Quirk of neutralization is eventually activated because it turns out he’s compatible with her power. Since his ability blocks hers, their Quirks even each other out, allowing her to live a normal life.

Dark Might is depowered as our three main heroes put in a combined effort that finally thwarts him, and it’s implied that Anna and Giulio will finally pursue a regular romance after needing each other for so long. Deku then speaks about how they’ve managed to save the day once again, and we head to credits.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next post-credits scene explained

The My Hero Academia: You’re Next post-credits scene is a tease for Season 8. We see All For One gearing up for his final battle against Deku and Class 1-A, and then get a glimpse of Shigaraki coming back to full strength.

A small glimpse at what’s coming – a fight to back everyone’s smile that’s going to take everything Deku and his friends have. Luckily, they have each other.

You’re Next repeats the biggest problem in My Hero Academia movies

Just like World Heroes’ Mission, the My Hero Academia: You’re Next ending suffers from being too neat. Nothing of any genuine consequence happens, even though we’re meant to feel like something was accomplished.

Anna and Giulio won’t appear in Season 8 unless new scenes are added – unlikely, since Rudy from the last film hasn’t shown up yet – and the status quo remains totally unaltered. As a non-canon spin-off, You’re Next doesn’t offer much reason for a revisit unless you happen to really enjoy it.

This is a problem endemic to anime franchises. Dragon Ball and One Piece movies both suffer from this issue routinely, and the recent Spy x Family Code: White is the same.

Some properties, such as Haikyuu!! and Demon Slayer avoid this by making their films the next installment in the main story. That’s something My Hero Academia does a little bit here in the post-credits scene, but that tie-in just seems tacked on.

At least we don’t have long to wait for My Hero Academia Season 8. Check out our guides on Solo Leveling Season 2, Sakamoto Days, and Attack on Titan: The Last Attack for other major releases on the horizon.