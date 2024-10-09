Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Into a Third Future routes explained

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero features lots of story missions with branching storylines not originally shown in the anime. However, one of the trickiest endings to achieve is the canon ending of Into a Third Future.

Completing Into a Third Future in Sparking Zero is pretty tricky. Not only does this story mission see Goku and the gang face Zamasu and Goku Black, but it also requires players to defeat the terrifying Fused Zamasu form.

Fused Zamasu is the final antagonist of the “Future” Trunks Saga and famously considers himself a supreme god, believing that Saiyans and mortals have no place on earth. As you can imagine, beating this legendary villain is far from easy, and players have already voiced their struggles with achieving the canon ending. So, here’s what you need to do to complete both routes.

Canon ending: Beat Fused Zamasu

DEXERTO / Bandai Namco

To get the canon ending of Into a Third Future, you’ll need to beat Zamasu and Goku Black after they’ve Fused within the time limit. Just like with the A New Power Awakens alternate route, speed is key here.

Make sure you’ve perfected your dodges, deflections, and attacks to ensure that you beat Fused Zamasu in record time. This is pretty tricky to achieve given how powerful this Fusion is, but with a few ultimate combos and the added strength from the Fusion of Goku and Vegeta (Vegito), you’ll be able to defeat him.

Once you’ve gotten Fused Zamasu’s health bar down to zero, a cutscene will play where Trunks will gather the ki of the surviving mortals, using it to empower his blade and fell Zamasu. However, upon being summoned by Goku, master Zen-Oh opts to destroy the planet, forcing Goku and his pals to run to the time machine and escape.

Upon completing the cannon route, you’ll receive 15,000 Zeni and Player EXP.

Alternate ending: The Three Prevail

DEXERTO / Bandai Namco

The alternate ending for Into Third Future is where you fail to beat Fused Zamasu within the time limit. Following the battle with Fused Zamasu, a short cutscene will play and Goku and Vegeta will Fuse and take on their Vegito form. Simply carry on fighting Fused Zamasu until you beat him.

This ending is much easier to achieve, as you don’t need to beat them within any given time limit.

Upon completing the alternate route, you’ll receive 1000 Zeni and Player EXP.

So, that’s how to complete both routes for Into a Third Future. Now that you know how to complete both paths, be sure to check out our guide on all Goku branching paths, all Vegeta branching paths, and the best characters you should use.