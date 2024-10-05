My Hero Academia voice actor cried until they “could barely see” in upcoming Season 7 fight

My Hero Academia Season 7 is about to show us a heartrending fight in the Final War, and the whole sequence took an emotional toll on the performers.

My Hero Academia is currently pushing through the first half of the Final War Arc, where Class 1-A take on Shigaraki and All For One. In the run up to Deku making his last stand against the almighty antagonist, we have a number of stand offs against members of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

A particularly memorable one of those occurs when Uraraka faces Toga, her thematic opposite, a set-piece that goes down in Season 7. It’s an emotive affair, to the point that Uraraka’s voice actor had a bit of a breakdown during recording.

“I was crying the whole time,” Ayane Sakura told the official My Hero Academia site. “During the recording, I could barely see the words on the script and I barely remember anything. Only Toga-chan’s face on the storyboard is burned into my mind.”

In the duel, Toga uses her powerful move Sad Man’s Legion, based on her Quirk allowing her to transform into Twice and then using his cloning abilities This creates a whole army of duplicates, heroes and villains alike, that threaten to overcome Uraraka.

But ever the empath, Uraraka manages to turn all of these clones against Toga in order to soothe the baddie and comfort her instead of constantly attacking her. This leads to a change of heart, of sorts.

“It wasn’t so much acting, but I felt like I was living,” Ayane added. She recalled that producers had a lot off praise for her, meanwhile her opposite, Misato Fukuen, was laughing during the recording sessions.

“After the dubbing was over, I walked around the city and cried alone for a while,” Ayane finished. These performers are leaving it all on the screen, and we’ll find out what the results are when Season 7, Episode 20 becomes available.

