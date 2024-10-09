My Hero Academia manga returns with surprising chapter after finale

Even though the main story of My Hero Academia has ended, the manga returns with a new chapter about Class 1-A.

The My Hero Academia manga came to its highly-anticipated conclusion in Chapter 430, which was released in August 2024. Horikoshi ends Deku’s journey on a happy note as he becomes a teacher at U.A.

In the final chapter, we see that Deku and his former Class 1-A peers are some of the most popular heroes in the country. Deku is also nurturing the future generation of aspiring heroes. The series debuted in 2014 and touched the hearts of countless fans.

Although the manga has ended, the anime is still ongoing as Season 7 will air its finale on October 12, 2024. Not only that but the fourth movie of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next hit Japanese theatres on August 2, 2024, and will make its global premiere on October 11, 2024.

The official Shonen Jump account shares on Twitter/X, “The era of the symbol is over. Now it’s their turn to be the heroes! Kohei Horikoshi brings a short one-shot in time for the new movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next! Read the My Hero Academia Special One-Shot Manga: A Piece of Cake in Shonen Jump for free!”

This is a special eight-page one-shot chapter to promote the new MHA movie. Titled, ‘Piece of Cake’, it centers around Class 1-A students and shows a glimpse of Anna Scervino and Hugo Gorrini, who are introduced in the new movie. The chapter is available to read on the official app of Viz.

You can also check out our guide to My Hero Academia: You’re Next to keep you updated on the next film in the franchise as Season 7 draws near its conclusion. For more from this superhero anime, find out if Deku gets One For All back and the best fights in the series.