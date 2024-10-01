My Hero Academia studio’s new announcement hints at major twist for anime

Bones, the studio behind My Hero Academia and many other hit shows, has revealed an expansion that could suggest big things for the future.

Since premiering in 2016, My Hero Academia has stayed prominent as one of the best anime currently ongoing. Deku and Class 1-A‘s popularity is so strong, it’s propelled Bones into being a powerhouse of the industry.

The studio has produced dozens of anime shows over the years, leading to the creation of several internal teams. Now, another one has been added, as Bones has created a wing dedicated entirely to anime movies, suggesting some big plans.

The new company is called Bones Films, and the announcement simply says they look forward to people’s “continued patronage”. Bones Films officially opens today, October 1, 2024, though no projects have been revealed.

Despite not knowing what this team are working on, the timing is auspicious. My Hero Academia Season 7 is about to wrap up, and the superhero anime is heading into the Final War Saga, where Deku and his pals take down Shigaraki and All For One once and for all.

Might My Hero Academia be going down the route of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and going cinematic in these last installments? The franchise has four films to date, including the upcoming My Hero Academia: You’re Next, but they’re all in that sort-of-canon spin-off space many anime features land in.

The property could take the big, climactic battle of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga to the big screen, to make it the spectacle we all want it to be. Of course, this could also just be Bones taking on more work since My Hero Academia is finishing, opening up to new movies to find out where the next hit will come from.

Either way, it’s an exciting prospect for upcoming anime, that’s for sure.