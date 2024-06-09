Sakamoto Days: Release window and everything else we know

Sakamoto Days is becoming an anime show after spending months as one of the most-read manga currently running, so here are all the release details we know.

It was clear soon after Sakamoto Days debuted in November 2020 that it would make a great anime show. The concept is funny but also thrilling and a little bit edgy, and the whirlwind popularity of Yuto Suzuki’s manga certainly made it obvious there was an audience for such ideas.

Lo and behold, just a few years later, Sakamoto Days is getting animated, and by an extremely reliable production house at that. The potential to be one of the best anime is massive, and the right companies are coming together to see it to fruition.

Article continues after ad

After all this time, though, when can you watch Sakamoto Days? What other details are there? We know our way around finding lucrative information, so we’ve put it all together for you.

Article continues after ad

Sakamoto Days release window

Sakamoto Days will release in January 2025. This comes from the announcement trailer for the anime adaptation.

©Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

Sakamoto Days will be part of the winter anime season, and could be looking to repeat the success of Solo Leveling, which premiered in January 2024. The exact date for Solo Leveling‘s first episode wasn’t announced until December 2023, but that production had suffered a delay.

In any case, we don’t expect to hear more until late 2024, but if we do, you’ll be the first to know.

Article continues after ad

Sakamoto Days trailer

The first Sakamoto Days trailer came out on May 27, 2024. The clips set up the show perfectly, introducing us to Taro Sakamoto, the former hitman who’s now just trying to live a normal life.

There’s a quick montage of him transitioning from a being a hot shot gun for hire, to becoming a family man. Then his past life refuses to stay dead, and he has to step back into the fray of organized crime. He still has moves to spare, as we see him handle numerous tricky situations.

Article continues after ad

Who is making Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days is being produced by TMS Entertainment, a legendary studio with history that stretches back to the 1960s. Popular shows that have come from there include Dr Stone, Bakugan, D.Gray-Man, and Sonic X.

Article continues after ad

Masaki Watanabe is directing, and Taku Kishimoto is writing the script. Taku one of the most exciting writers working in anime right now, having penned The Deer King, Erased, and Ranking of Kings, with Blue Lock: Episode Nagi on the way this summer. Sakamoto Days is in good hands.

What is Sakamoto Days about?

Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, a retired assassin who had a reputation for being the best in the game. He eventually settled down, now managing a convenience store with a wife and kids.

©Yuto Suzuki/SHUEISHA, SAKAMOTO DAYS PROJECT

Leaving organized crime isn’t so simple, and when some remnants of his past threaten to disrupt who he is how, Sakamoto is quick to defend himself and his family. He’s joined by Shin, an assistant at his shop, who also happens to be a telepath, giving the story a slightly supernatural edge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The manga by Yuto Suzuki started in November 2020, and it has 168 chapters thus far. Escapades include Sakamoto and Shin going undercover at Japan’s largest assassination academy, traveling to Bangkok, and working to stop another ruthless gun-for-hire, Slur.

Where can you watch Sakamoto Days?

It’s not confirmed where Sakamoto Days will air yet, but it will very likely be available on Netflix globally.

The show was spotted in a Netflix listing on License Global magazine, before being removed after publication.

Since then, there’s been no official word on any kind of deal with Netflix. But that probably just means promotion is being kept for closer the release window, in some form of showcase hosted by the platform. Watch this space.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we have on the Sakamoto Days anime. For other upcoming releases, check out our guides on Tower of God Season 2, One Punch Man Season 3, Dandadan, and Solo Leveling Season 2.