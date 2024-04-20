Spy x Family Code: White ending and post credits scene explained

Spy x Family Code: White sends the Forger family on a festive holiday, but the trip isn’t exactly relaxing — here’s the ending explained.

In Spy x Family Code: White, Loid and Yor are charged with their toughest missions yet: leading the franchise's first anime movie. You can check out our Spy x Family Code: White review to find out how successful they were, but suffice to say, they aren't out of any jobs just yet.

A lot goes down in the film, between Anya threatening world peace, Loid fighting to keep his family intact, and Yor becoming anxious about his dedication. The only one who isn’t on edge is Bond!

The last act presents them with challenges they can only overcome together. So, here’s how they do that, what’s in the Spy x Family Code: White post credits scene, and what’s coming next. Warning: spoilers ahead!

What happens in the Spy x Family Code: White ending?

The ending of Spy x Family Code: White has Loid and Yor managing to avoid disaster, while finally getting all the ingredients they need for Anya’s meremere. Alas, the school’s cooking competition is postponed, spurring another family trip, but this time to somewhere with sunny weather for a smoother adventure.

Before that, though, Loid has a shoot out with Colonel Snidel on the bridge of his airship. Loid eventually overcomes the Colonel and his men, freeing Anya from where she was trapped in the process. Meanwhile, Yor handles Type F, an experimental supersoldier the Colonel deploys to handled intruders.

It’s a close fight, but Yor manages to outsmart Type F using the oily lipstick Loid bought her. Afterward, the ship in a fiery mess, Loid, Anya and Yor realize they’re about to crash land into an oncoming town. They grab the steering wheel together, hoping to push the vessel towards a neighboring lake.

They manage it just in time, and as they breathe a sigh of relief, Anya coughs up the microfilm that was thought to be swallowed. Instead it was just lodged in her teeth! Giving that back to Sylvia allows Loid to continue with Operation Strix and his adopted family, though some less than flattering pictures involving his replacement-to-be helped as well.

Anya starts to participate in her class cooking contest, but a kitchen mishap leads to the whole thing being postponed. The new time means the vice principal will be deciding who wins, prompting another excursion for special ingredients, and the Forger family take a sun holiday we don’t get to see. Then, credits.

What happens in the Spy x Family Code: White post credits scene?

After the credits, we’re treated to a small scene focused on poor Franky Franklin. An ever reliable contact for Loid, he manages to track down cherry liqueur, and makes his way to Frigis to hand it over.

The problem is the Forgers are now miles away, either dealing with the Colonel on the airship, or getting home after the crash. Either way, Franky is out of luck and freezing. At least he has some liquor to keep him warm!

Is Spy x Family Code: White canon?

Officially, Spy x Family Code: White isn’t canon, so nothing is fundamentally altered in the movie.

None of the main characters die, nor is Operation Strix changed in any real way.

We may still get references to these events, though. The cooking contest remains a possible way for Anya to earn a Stella, and since Loid possibly getting reassigned is part of the plot, we may hear about this as a previous close shave for him.

Spy x Family Code: White is in US cinemas now.