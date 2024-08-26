Attack on Titan movie: First trailer, plot details, and everything else we know

The Rumbling isn’t over just yet, because Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is coming to theaters, and we have all the information available.

To mark the first anniversary of Attack on Titan‘s ending, we’re getting a full theatrical release from one of the best anime of the 2010s. Eren, Levi, and the Survey Corps are swinging onto the big screen for the mega sendoff their story has always deserved.

Alas, if you’re hoping for a fresh installment, The Last Attack isn’t it. Following in the footsteps of Demon Slayer, this is a compilation film covering the final episodes in the gigantic war between the titans and humanity.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t something for everyone in the feature. Here’s everything you should know about what’s coming.

When is the Attack on Titan movie out?

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is out on November 8, 2024 in Japan. Overseas release dates haven’t been confirmed yet, but we expect to see the film sometime early 2025.

Anime movies like this generally arrive to American, European and British cinemas weeks after they open in Japan. The time disparity allows time for proper subbing and dubbing, and then a rollout of both versions in cinemas so anyone who wants either version can enjoy them.

Attack on Titan movie trailer

The first teaser for Attack on Titan: The Last Attack arrived with the announcement in August 2024. It’s a short clip, showing the carnage as the Survey Corps battle Eren’s titans in a last ditch effort to prevent complete disaster.

The scale of Attack on Titan Season 4 was always impressive, MAPPA going all out to show the devastation and war. These scenes will look incredible on the big screen, touched up and re-edited to maximize effect.

What is Attack on Titan: The Last Attack about?

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will show the Survey Corps taking on Eren after he’s set off the Rumbling, releasing the Wall Titans and threatening the entire known world. Mikasa, Levi and Armin lead the effort, facing an apocalypse started by a totally genocidal Eren.

The film is a recut version of the last four episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4. Arriving one year after they premiered, this coda is actually more in-keeping with storyboard artist and The Last Attack director Yuichiro Hayashi’s original vision.

“I originally drew the storyboard with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie, and having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me,” he said.

“We’re also working on updating the visuals as much as possible. Please experience the Rumbling in the theater!”

This is the end… for now

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack puts a fine point on the epic story by redoing the conclusion on the grandest stage possible. Since both the manga and anime are done, doing something theatrical was really the final milestone for the franchise.

Although we’ve had Attack on Titan films before, they were live-action spin-offs that were neither received especially well nor given a chance to make waves internationally. This will be the show’s first big run in theaters, something that really could have happened much sooner if MAPPA chose to go that direction.

Don’t expect much else beyond the occasional licensed release like a clothing line or video game for the foreseeable future. Attack on Titan burned extremely brightly for a decade, and now it’s time to lay the property to rest – just like Eren himself.

