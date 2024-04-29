Is My Hero Academia Season 7 streaming? How to watch the anime show

My Hero Academia Season 7 is about to debut after the long wait. But how can you watch the anime and where is it streaming?

My Hero Academia is one of the best anime currently running (and a perfect anime for beginners). Based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, the series is celebrating its ten year anniversary in 2024. What better way to celebrate than with new episodes?

Horikoshi’s manga got its anime adaptation in 2016 by the animation studio, Bones. Following the huge success of the anime, it went on to get six more seasons. Not only that but the series also resulted in several hit anime movies.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will adapt the Star and Stripe Arc, U.A. Traitor Arc, and dip into the ongoing Final War Arc of the manga. There will be plenty of groundbreaking fights and heartfelt character developments. With so much to look forward to, let’s find out where to stream MHA Season 7.

When can you stream My Hero Academia Season 7?

The first episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 starts streaming on Crunchyroll on May 4, 2:30am PST/5:30am EST. Episodes release on the platform weekly, the same day as they air in Japan.

MHA Season 7 got a different treatment than any of its predecessors. While the highly anticipated anime upcoming anime officially starts from May 4, four pre-release episodes, known as My Hero Academia: Memories summarizing the story are already available on Crunchyroll and Netflix from April 6.

The episode count for My Hero Academia Season 7 hasn’t been announced yet. But taking the previous seasons as examples, it can be safely assumed that the seventh season will also have 25 episodes. The episodes could all air weekly, or can be divided into two cours, with a gap between two halves of the season.

Every season of My Hero Academia as well as the first movie of the franchise are streaming on Crunchyroll. However, it can vary depending on the streaming platforms’ libraries for different countries. In the United States, the first six seasons of My Hero Academia are available in both subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Is My Hero Academia Season 7 on Netflix?

No, My Hero Academia Season 7 isn’t available on Netflix. The first six seasons are streaming on the service in the US, and the seventh likely won’t join until it’s finished airing.

Is My Hero Academia Season 7 worth watching?

My Hero Academia Season 7 kicks off the most important as well as the most intense arc of the manda, the Final War Arc. Season 7 is expected to be the best season of the anime and is absolutely worth watching.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the best upcoming anime in 2024. The season will pick up where the last season left off, with America’s No. 1 Hero Star and Stripe coming to Japan to deal with the Shigaraki problem. However, both are in for an intense battle that will be one of the highlights of the season.

From the hero side, the long-awaited revelation of U.A’s traitor will finally happen in My Hero Academia Season 7. There has been a lot of speculation about the traitor and anime-only viewers will surely be shocked by the reveal.

The most anticipated part of the season is the start of the Final War between the heroes and villains. All For One is hellbent on getting One For All while Shigaraki just wants to destroy everything. The main characters will each have to face their own demons, too.

Though it’s clear that the season won’t adapt the entirety of the arc, since it’s still ongoing, fans can still expect to see some high-octane action

My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the anime premiering in Spring 2024. This anime season also has several other big releases like Demon Slayer Season 4, Kaiju No 8, Black Butler: Public School Arc, and some other underrated anime.