How to watch Black Butler: Public School Arc – what time is it out?

Black Butler: Public School Arc is about to make its anime debut – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

Spring 2024 anime season is finally here and we’re already close to the debut of Black Butler: Public School Arc. Black Butler is a popular dark fantasy series written and illustrated by Yana Toboso.

The story takes place in Victorian-era London, following Ciel Phantomhive, a young aristocrat who enters into an agreement with a demon butler named Sebastian Michaelis. The new season will adapt the Public School Arc from the manga.

It is the seventh arc of the manga, running from Chapters 67 to 85 in Volumes 14-18. The anime is returning after seven years.

Black Butler: Public School Arc will start airing on April 13, 2024.

According to the official website of Black Butler anime, “Broadcasting will begin on TOKYO MX and other stations every Saturday from 23:30 from Saturday, April 13, 2024.”

The anime will likely be available on global platform about one or two hours after the episodes air in Japan. However, the streaming platform has yet to announce the timings. We will update this space once there’s more information about it. Additionally, we can expect a release date for the English dub shortly after the new season starts airing.

Where to watch Black Butler: Public School Arc

Black Butler: Public School Arc will be available on Crunchyroll on the same day it premeires.

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian subcontinent.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis reads: “Just a stone’s throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom, its master one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria’s faithful servant… and a slip of a twelve-year old boy.

“Fortunately, his loyal butler, Sebastian, is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master’s wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London’s underbelly, there is practically nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true… or at least, he is too good to be human.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

If you want to know more about upcoming Spring 2024 anime, check out our list of the 15 best upcoming anime. You can also check out the complete schedule of all the upcoming movies and series.