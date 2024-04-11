How to watch Kaiju No. 8 – what time is it out?

Here’s how and what you can watch the highly-anticipated anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8, a popular Shonen Jump manga

Spring 2024 anime season is finally here and we’re already close to the grand debut of Kaiji No. 8. It’s one of the most highly-anticipated series of the season. Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s shonen manga, Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino, who works for a professional cleaning company that specializes in the battle aftermath of grotesque monsters called Kaiju.

While he’s always wanted to kill those Kaijus, he’s not been qualified to do so. However, Kafka soon finds himself in the middle of the action when a mysterious insect invades his body and turns him into a hybrid monster.

Article continues after ad

With his newfound powers, Kafka might turn his lifelong dream into reality. The new series is all set to make its debut this week.

Kaiju No. 8 will be released on April 13, 2024. It will broadcast on Japanese networks at 11:00pm JST. On global streaming platforms, the episodes will air sub and dub versions on same dates. While the sub will start streaming at 7:00am PT, the dub will be available on 8:30am PT.

Article continues after ad

You can find your time zone below:

Eastern Time: 10:00am (Sub) and 11:30am (Dub)

British Time: 3:00pm (Sub) and 4:30pm (Dub)

European Time: 4:00pm (Sub) and 5:30pm (Dub)

Indian Time: 7:30pm (Sub) and 8:30pm (Dub)

Philippine Time: 10:00pm (Sub) and 11:30pm (Dub)

Australian Time: 12:00am (Sub) and 1:30am (Dub)

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 will be available on Crunchyroll starting April 13.

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and Indian Subcontinent.

Article continues after ad

Crunchyroll’s synopsis for Kaiju No. 8 reads. “In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them.



“‘Let’s wipe out the Kaiju together,’ Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition.

“He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force’s 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

If you want to know more about upcoming Spring 2024 anime, check out our list of the 15 best upcoming anime. You can also check out the complete schedule of all the upcoming movies and series.