My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 is delayed – here’s why

Anime fans are going to be very disappointed next week as My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 has been delayed, meaning we’ll have to wait to see the aftermath of Bakugo’s death.

Adapting the Final War Arc, My Hero Academia Season 7 is leaving no stone unturned in wowing viewers. Delivering one great episode after another, it just made us all ugly-cry with Shigaraki killing Bakugo in Episode 11.

However, the weekly schedule is coming to a halt next week. And it’s for a very good reason, even if we can’t help but be a little disappointed.

For those of you who don’t know, the 2024 Summer Olympics are starting on July 26. This time the grand multi-sport event is being held in Paris and is sure to give some of the most exhilarating sports moments like it did in the past. The event will continue until August 11.

It’s no secret that the Olympics is one of the biggest events in the world. As such, it’s a priority for most broadcasters in the world. Thus, every other show will have to take a step back for the Olympics broadcast, including My Hero Academia.

However, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 will arrive a week after the delay. The episode will be released on Saturday, August 3, 2024. It’ll also air at the same time as before and will be available on Crunchyroll.

But if you’re too impatient to see what happens next, you can always catch up with the manga, especially since it is ending in just two more chapters. In fact, after you enjoy My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 on August 3, you can check out the manga’s ending on August 5.

