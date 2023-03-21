My Hero Academia Season 7: Everything we know so far

My Hero Academia, which is now at Season 6, is currently one of the biggest shōnen animes out there, so will there be a Season 7?

My Hero Academia, the anime based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, is approaching its finale. With the Liberation War arc and the Black Hero Arc coming and going, the final chapters of the story are beginning to be set into motion.

The most recent season, Season 6, has been filled with epic highs and lows, and has overall been one of the best stints of the show so far, with only one episode left and fans hyped to see how the season will end.

However, fans are also eagerly waiting to see if the show will be returning for Season 7, so has a seventh season been confirmed, and what will be happening with it?

Will there be a My Hero Academia Season 7?

As of writing, Season 7 of My Hero Academia has not been confirmed for renewal.

However, it would be very surprising if this weren’t to happen, as the show is one of the most popular animes of the past decade. And with the endgame in sight, it would be cruel to cut the chord now.

There is also the question of whether or not this could be the final season of the show, since it has almost caught up with the manga, or if a short Season 8 will be released to wrap everything up. It’s understandable if the show’s production company, Studio Bones, wanting to keep their success going for as long as they could.

We will update this section when any news comes out surrounding the seventh season.

My Hero Academia Season 7 release date: Is there a release date?

Since Season 7 hasn’t been confirmed, there is no release date as of writing.

However, like we said, Season 7 is very likely to happen. And since each season tends to come out every 13 months, we probably wouldn’t have to wait for very long for another stint in this superhero world. So perhaps we’re looking at Spring 2024 for a possible release date.

My Hero Academia season 7 cast: Who will be starring in the next season?

To state again, nothing is confirmed, including the cast list, but we can imagine that most of the voice acting talent will return.

This list includes, but is not limited to:

Izuku Midoriya – Daiki Yamashita (Japanese) & Justin Briner (English)

Katsuki Bakugo – Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese) & Clifford Chapin (English)

Shoto Todoroki – Yuki Kaji (Japanese) & David Matranga (English)

All Might – Kenta Miyake (Japanese) & Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Ochaco Uraraka – Ayane Sakura (Japanese) & Luci Christian (English)

Tenya Ida – Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese) & J Michael Tatum (English)

Tsuyu Asui – Aoi Yuki (Japanese) & Monica Rial (English)

Minoru Mineta – Ryo Hirohashi (Japanese) & Brina Palencia (English)

Momo Yaoyorozu – Marina Inoue (Japanese) & Colleen Clinkenbeard (English)

Fumikage Tokoyami – Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese) & Josh Grelle (English)

There could also be plenty of new voices too, with new villains and heroes added to the cast along the way. We’ll keep you posted on that.

My Hero Academia season 7 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since a seventh season hasn’t been confirmed, no, there is no promotional footage yet for it.

But while we’ve got you, check out the promo for the final episode of Season 6, and also the amazing opening sequence for the most recent season, which definitely deserves more love:

My Hero Academia Season 7 plot: What will happen next season?

Again, nothing has been confirmed, but we can imagine that the show will continue to follow the manga that it is based on. Right now the graphic novel is in its “Final Saga,” which has been ongoing since 2021, in which the Final War Arc has begun.

Season 7 could very well be covering this arc, or at least begin the build up to it. Only time will tell.

We will update this article when we find out more information.

My Hero Academia Seasons 1-6 are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.