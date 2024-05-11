My Hero Academia Season 7 full episode count reportedly revealed by Blu-ray release

The upcoming Blu-ray release of My Hero Academia Season 7 may have revealed how many episodes the ongoing season is going to have.

My Hero Academia Season 7 recently premiered on May 4, 2024 as a part of the Spring 2024 season. The new season picks up from where the previous season left off, with Star and Stripe coming to Japan to defeat Tomura Shigaraki.

Initially, there was no confirmation about the My Hero Academia Season 7 episode count. The previous seasons of My Hero Academia all had 25 episodes, with the exception of the first season which only had 13 episodes.

Given this, many expected My Hero Academia Season 7 to also have 25 episodes, though nothing was confirmed. However, the official Blu-ray release of the new season states that My Hero Academia Season 7 will have 21 episodes.

The four episodes from Memories are excluded from this count. The first episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 is listed as Episode 139 and the final episode of this season will purportedly be Episode 159. It’s still unknown whether the 21 episodes will be released in two cours or on a weekly basis through to the finale.

The official website of My Hero Academia reveals that the Blu-ray copies of the Season 7 will be released in three volumes. The first volume will contain Episodes 1 to 7 i.e. Episodes 139 to 145 from the whole MHA episode count, with a total duration of approximately 166 minutes.

The second volume will have Episodes 8 to 14 of the seventh season and Episodes 146 to 152 from overall. The duration is the same as the first volume. Volume 3 will cover the rest of the episodes of the season: Episodes 15 to 21 (Episodes 153 to 159).

The three volumes of the MHA Season 7 Blu-rays will be released this year on July 17, October 16, and December 18 respectively.

Having 21 episodes will make My Hero Academia Season 7 the second shortest season of the anime. This season is an important one as it will lead to the final battle of the story. Season 7 will adapt the Star and Stripe Arc, the U.A. Traitor Arc, and the first part of the Final War Arc of the manga.

If My Hero Academia Season 7 is aired continuously and without any hiatus in the middle, then the anime can be expected to conclude on September 21, 2024. However, things will be different if the season is divided into two cours and released separately.

The first two episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7 are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.