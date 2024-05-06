My Hero Academia Season 7: What manga chapters are adapted?

My Hero Academia Season 7 has made its grand debut, so check out what manga chapters this season will adapt.

2024 is a delight for My Hero Academia fans as the anime show has returned with a new season and an upcoming movie. The series has long taken a dark turn, and the new season will continue with Deku and the heroes struggling against the villains.

My Hero Academia continues with the next phase of the Final Act. It follows Izuku Midoriya, the young heroes of Class 1-A, and the surviving heroes in a final battle against the villains to end the struggle once and for all. My Hero Academia aired four special recap episodes early this year, catching fans up on how Deku and the other heroes felt over the previous six seasons of the anime.

Article continues after ad

Since the Paramount War began, Japan has faced tragedy after tragedy, including the fall of the safe society. However, there’s worse to come as the villains continue with their evil plan to ruin the society. My Hero Academia Season 7 debuted on May 4, 2024.

Article continues after ad

What manga chapters are adapted in My Hero Academia Season 7?

My Hero Academia Season 7 will include the Star and Stripe Arc (chapters 329–334), the U.A. Traitor Arc (chapters 335–342), and the Final War Arc, which is still ongoing.

Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 7 begins with America’s Star and Stripe and her military comrades defying their orders to help Japan. The country is in shambles as a result of Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, and the criminals running around freely. However, All For One, who is currently hiding with Spinner, is planning to steal Star’s Quirk, which will aid his goal of world domination.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile the U.A. Traitor Arc will feature the surviving Heroes preparing for the last battle in order to eliminate All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and the League of Villains/Paranormal Liberation Front once and for all. However, things take a turn for the worse when a traitor appears.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is available on Crunchyroll. The series is officially available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out our guide to My Hero Academia: You’re Next to keep you updated on the next film in the franchise as Season 7 progresses. The film has yet to announce a global release date. However, we should get a worldwide release shortly after You’re Next comes out in Japan.