My Hero Academia: You’re Next — Release date, trailer, plot, and more

A new My Hero Academia movie arrives this summer, right on the heels of Season 7. When can you expect to see My Hero Academia: You’re Next?

Over the last several years, My Hero Academia has become established as one of the best anime if you want fun, vibrant characters, great fight scenes, and some generally upbeat storytelling. Across the past six seasons, we’ve watch Deku grow from a wannabe hero to one of the greatest to ever live, and every arc brings him closer to the ultimate challenge.

This year, we’re getting Season 7 of the anime show, but that’s not all. This summer brings a new anime movie into the franchise, making 2024 the year of superheroes. Here are all the details!

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will arrive in Japanese cinemas on August 2, 2024. The release date for US and Europe hasn’t been revealed yet, though we expect it to be around October.

The previous film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, premiered in Japan in August 2021, before coming out around the world starting in October. A similar rollout is likely, unless the growing popularity of My Hero Academia creates a smaller gap. Either way, we’ll keep you informed!

My Hero Academia: You’re Next plot

Deku and his friends take on an adversary that looks remarkably like All Might in My Hero Academia: You’re Next, all while trying to figure out why a strange fortress has arrived on Earth. The bizarre building seems to consume people and other buildings, presenting a mystery for us and the heroes.

The All Might lookalike points to an Evil Superman storyline of some description. Ultimately, whatever happens, we can count on Deku, Shoto, and Kacchan saving the day in epic fashion. We wouldn’t have it any other way!

My Hero Academia: You’re Next trailer

The first trailer for My Hero Academia: You’re Next arrived in January. We got to meet All Might’s honorary twin, and see a little bit of this strange, alien building that comes along.