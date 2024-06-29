My Hero Academia announces mid-season break, Season 7 Part 2 coming soon

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been jam-packed so far, and now we’re getting a breather, with the announcement of a brief stop between episodes.

It’s a big year for My Hero Academia. We have Season 7 taking one of the best anime to new heights, My Hero Academia: You’re Next in July, and the manga ending in August.

As the seventh season continued releasing, there were some rumors that it’ll come out in two parts. Now, on the back of Episode 9, it’s been confirmed that My Hero Academia Season 7 is indeed split into cours.

In an official post on Twitter, it was announced that Episode 9 was the ending of Cour 1, and My Hero Academia Season 7 Cour 2 would start on Saturday, July 13, 2024. No reason is given for the gap, but that’s not unusual. Often, this is for production purposes, to allow animators time to make keep quality consistent.

My Hero Academia has long seasons, and the seventh is only three episodes off the norm at 21. That’s a lot of television to produce, and weekly turnaround can be tricky.

Fans are receptive and respectful of the choice. “I’ll be sitting upright in front of the TV waiting for the next episode,” says one comment.

“I’m relieved that there are at least two parts. Every episode is amazing,” another adds. “The second cour starts in two weeks, I’m excited for many reasons, I’m looking forward to it,” another fan states.

My Hero Academia will avoid clashing with Anime Expo next weekend, and some major premieres as Oshi no Ko Season 2 and Tower of God Season 2 begin that week. They can kick off without competition, before they all start vying for your time and energy.

The summer season will be a good one! Check out our upcoming anime list for other releases to be aware of.