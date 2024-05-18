My Hero Academia reveals Attack on Titan connection in major Season 7 change

My Hero Academia has announced details of the upcoming dub of Season 7, revealing a big change for the anime involving talent that helped bring Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Z, and One Punch Man to our screens.

Crunchyroll has revealed that My Hero Academia Season 7 English-language dub will premiere on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Although many of the stars are returning, such as Justin Briner, Eric Vale, and Kyle Hebert, one who isn’t is voice director Colleen Clinkenbeard.

After orchestrating the dub of the previous six seasons, Clinkenbeard has had to step aside, ushering in Mike McFarland to oversee the anime show.

Although the change is sudden, My Hero Academia remains in good hands, as McFarland has handled ADR in a wealth of the best anime, working on franchises such as One Punch Man, One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, and Attack on Titan.

McFarland has had minor roles in My Hero Academia as well, something he acknowledged in a post on X/Twitter. “I’ve been there as Ojiro and Ectoplasm, but I promise to Go Beyond Plus Ultra to continue the great work Colleen Clinkenbeard & the whole cast & crew have put into this!” he says.

It’s a pivotal time for the franchise, as the anime is on the verge of starting the Final War Arc. Star and Stripe has been and gone, the U.A. Traitor Arc starts soon, then it’ll be the final battle between Deku and Shigaraki. McFarland has his work cut out for him, but going by his previous credits, it should be an incredibly entertaining.

