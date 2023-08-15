My Happy Marriage Episode 7 Release date, time and what to expect

My Happy Marriage Episode 7 is right around the corner, and here, we discuss everything that is known to us regarding the episode.

In the last episode of the anime, we see how badly Kaya and her mother torture Miyo in the store room of the Saimori residence. Kaya was so enraged that she even cut off Miyo’s blue kimono with a scissor.

However, before she can harm Miyo more, Kiyoka and Kouji arrive at the location, and the former takes the poor girl to his place.

Besides these, there are several more secrets that are yet to be revealed in the anime. So, without any further delay, let’s jump into it and learn when the upcoming episode of the anime will release, along with what we can expect from it.

The Netflix-exclusive anime series My Happy Marriage‘s episode 7 will first get its Japanese release on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 11:30 PM JST. The streaming giant will simulcast the episode on the same date at different times for different time zones:

7:30am PST

9:30am CST

10:30am EST

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

8:00pm IST

10:30pm Philippine

12:00am Australia (August 17)

My Happy Marriage Episode 7: What to Expect?

Previously we saw how much Kaya and Kouji’s father are eager to stop Miyo and Kiyoka’s marriage. So, even though, for the time being, Kiyoka managed to protect Miyo, there are possibilities we see the antagonists go beyond their limits to get what they want.

Furthermore, the previous episode also gave us a glimpse of an older adult whom we have yet to see coming out of the shadows in the upcoming chapter. A lot is expected to happen in the anime series, which will give a different level of thriller experience to every viewer.

My Happy Marriage Episode 6: A Brief Recap

The previous chapter showed Miyo in a dark room where she has been tied with rope by Kaya and her mother. The villainous mother and daughter duo started torturing Miyo and asked her not to marry Kiyoka.

Despite going through the physical damage, Miyo rejected their demand and started recalling the promise she made to Kiyoka. On the other side, Kiyoka and Kouji arrived at the Saimori residence, but there they had to face the latter’s father and Shinichi. However, Kiyoka didn’t have to put a ton of effort into beating them.

Just when Miyo was about to pass out, Kiyoka entered the room and rushed to her. Kaya looked surprised, seeing him getting concerned for Miyo, so she started talking to him. Seeing her attitude, Kiyoka turned her down and left the place with Miyo.

The episode also showed a person in the shadows who looked like someone who doesn’t want to see Miyo and Kiyoka together. Well, details about this person are yet to come out.

