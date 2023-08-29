My Happy Marriage episode 9 Release date, time and spoiler speculation

My Happy Marriage episode 9 will be released soon, and here’s everything you must be eager to know about it.

The previous episode of My Happy Marriage blew everyone’s minds with its brilliant animation and, of course, the cliffhanger ending. Apart from that, there was one instance where we saw an older adult saying the awakening would be happening soon, and that one scene was enough to give us goosebumps.

Initially, My Happy Marriage came off as a typical romantic anime series, but the last episode brings several unexpected supernatural aspects into the equation.

Article continues after ad

Now, every fan is waiting to see what challenges their favorite Miyo and Kiyoka will have to face next. Well, we’ll hopefully get some answers in the upcoming episode.

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 9 will be released on the affiliated channels in Japan at 11:30am JST. Netflix will be responsible for simulcasting the anticipated episode for fans residing in different time zones of the world. Below is a time schedule that you may follow:

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EDT

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

8:00pm IST

10:30pm Philippine

12:00am Australia (August 30)

My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Recap

The episode starts by showing the burial ground where the gift-users are buried. We also learn that the vengeful souls are sealed away immediately because if they escape from the grave, it would not be good news for the city. However, someone has unsealed such souls, so Kiyoka, along with his comrades, is responsible for fighting those spirits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kiyoka, Kazushi, and Okaito head toward Prince Takaihito’s cabin, where they come to know about a foreseen battle. Takaihito also enquires about Miyo from Kiyoka and says that in the future, Miyo will face a lot of hardships.

Kiyoka recalls the time when he saw Miyo having trouble sleeping. He thinks the Usuba family is behind her nightmares, so he starts investigating everything.

After a few days, Kiyoka is approached by Arata Tsuruki, who informs him about the threats caused by the unsealed Grotesqueries. Kiyoka and his comrades decide to conduct an investigation one night, and when they arrive at the location, they get attacked by several Grotesqueries. However, they couldn’t stand for long in front of Kiyoka.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the other side, Miyo got her worst nightmare, and then the scene took us to a person who says that awakening is around the corner.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

My Happy Marriage Episode 9 spoilers: What to Expect

My Happy Marriage Episode 9 may shed some light on Arata, who is an antagonist of the series; then why does he want to protect Miyo? We may also see the cause of Miyo’s terrifying nightmares.

Apart from that, as the old man referred to the awakening, we may also see something regarding that. To be precise, we can see Miyo learning about her abilities.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

So, that’s everything about Blue Lock Chapter 230 spoilers. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.