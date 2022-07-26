My Hero Academia Season 6 release date announced

Lucy-Jo Finnighan . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

After months of waiting, My Hero Academia Season 6 finally has a release date for fans to look forward to.

My Hero Academia, the anime based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, is finally getting its sixth season.

Season 5 took the world by storm; its first episode had just under 150,000 viewers, which according to My Anime List, made it their most-watched TV premiere of all time.

Fans have been waiting for months for any release date news after Season 5 OVAs and an epic trailer were released.

My Hero Academia Season 6 release date revealed

Finally, we have a date for the sixth season: it will premiere on October 1.

This news was revealed by the official My Hero Academia twitter account, which features a poster for the new season, featuring all its significant characters.

What will happen in My Hero Academia Season 6?

The sixth season will continue the story of Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, as he studies how to become the world’s greatest superhero.

Following the manga of the same name that it’s based on, Season 5 ended with the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, and it seems like Season 6 is going to continue that story.

The trailer for the season showcases both pro-heroes and the villainous Paranormal Liberation Front (PLF) facing off in a citywide battle.

The final shot in the trailer features Shigaraki looking particularly ominous, hinting at how he is growing in power and becoming one of the most fearsome villains in all of My Hero Academia. Both old and new faces also appear in the trailer, so it seems like fans have a lot to look forward to.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia will be available weekly on Crunchyroll, though the first episode will premiere at the Ultra Event Hero Festival on July 24 in Japan.

For those who can’t make it to Japan, October 1 may seem far away, but fans can definitely expect a season that is worth waiting for.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is still available to watch – both dubbed and subbed – on Crunchyroll.