My Happy Marriage Episode 8: Release date & spoiler speculation

My Happy Marriage Episode 8 is nearly here, so here’s its release date, what time it’ll be available to stream, and potential spoilers for the new episode of the anime.

Of all the ongoing animes, My Happy Marriage, brings the most wholesome storyline. We can’t resist falling in love with the adorable main cast, i.e., Miyo and Kiyoka. And there is no denying that we have got to witness one of the most adorable romance-themed anime series in the form of My Happy Marriage.

Article continues after ad

With each passing episode, the series piques the curiosity of every fan. Now, after giving us an episode filled with twists and turns, My Happy Marriage is heading toward a new episode. So, when will we get to watch Episode 8?

Article continues after ad

Well, bear with us as here, we discuss the release date, timing, and what can be expected from the anticipated episode.

My Happy Marriage Episode 8 will release on Wednesday, August 20, 2023. After getting officially released in Japan, the episode will get simulcasted by Netflix across the globe. Here, we have listed the timings that can be followed to track the episode in different regions:

Article continues after ad

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EDT

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

8:00pm IST

10:30pm Philippine

12:00am Australia (August 24)

My Happy Marriage Episode 8 spoiler speculation

Previously, we saw that the Saimori family is finished as they do not have a good place to live. Kaya is working for a ruthless family, and her parents have gone to a different place to earn a living. However, Miyo is still not safe, as there are some people who don’t want her to get along with Kiyoka.

Article continues after ad

The previous episode also sees a mysterious event where some terrible creatures are revealed. So, the upcoming episode may shed some light on the horrifying events’ nature. Besides that, Arata Usuba finally received a brief screen time in the upcoming episode, and we may be able to get even more details about his arrival in My Happy Marriage in Episode 8.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Most, if not all, of these animes can be watched on the streaming service Crunchyroll.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 | Bungou Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 5 | My Hero Academia chapter 397 | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | OOne Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.