My Happy Marriage Episode 11: Release date and time

My Happy Marriage Episode 11 will be the series’ penultimate episode, and here’s everything you must know about its release details.

In the previous episode, we see Miyo getting to know about Arata Tsuruki’s real identity, and she also gets the opportunity to meet her grandfather for the first time. The episode had so many shocking revelations that put Miyo into a dilemma.

However, not everything is revealed in the tenth episode, so we will get to learn many things that will blow up our minds in the last two episodes.

So, let’s find out when the upcoming episode of My Happy Marriage will be dropped and what it will unveil.

My Happy Marriage Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:30 PM JST in Japan. Fandom in other parts of the world can count on Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch the episode. Here’s the schedule that you must follow:

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EST

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

8:00pm Indian Timing

My Happy Marriage Episode 10: A brief recap

Kiyoka takes Miyo to the address provided by Arata. There, they learn that Arata belongs to the same bloodline as Miyo. Miyo was shocked to hear this as she knew nothing about her lineage. She also never had a clue that she even had a cousin. After that, she also meets her maternal grandfather.

Arata and her grandfather explain that she is a rare gem of the Usuba bloodline who needs guidance, and that’s possible only if she agrees to stay in the Usuba mansion. Kiyoka gets baffled and starts to argue. He says he will protect Miyo, so he does not want to leave her there. Arata challenges Kiyoka to a duel, saying that Miyo will stay with the winner.

In the opening moments of the battle, Kiyoka successfully overwhelms Arata and the illusions created by him. However, he loses when Arata tricks him by creating a clone of Miyo.

On the other side, Kiyoka gets scolded by Hazuki when he says he has no right to bring Miyo back as he has lost the duel. Hazuki explains how Miyo wanted to be with him for her entire life. Kiyoka agrees to bring his fiance back, but soon, he receives a call from work stating that the civilians are in danger because of Grotesqueries. Kiyoka prioritized the mission over Miyo because he knew that if the civilians got hurt, Miyo would blame herself for their misery.

Returning to the Usuba mansion, we again see Miyo and Arata—the latter talks to the former about her supernatural abilities.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage Episode 11

The previous chapter ended with showing Miyo’s grandfather talking to her about her origin. So, the next chapter may show him revealing the entire truth to her. He may tell her the exact reason why Sumi sealed her abilities.

On the other hand, the episode may also show Kiyoko trying his best to save the town’s civilians from Grotesquerie.

