My Happy Marriage Episode 10: Release date & spoiler speculation

Here’s everything we know about My Happy Marriage Episode 10, including its release date, time, and spoiler speculation for what’s coming next.

My Happy Marriage Season 1 will run for a single cour, and that’s what makes fans more curious to learn about the fate of the fan-favorite series, with Netflix still to reveal anything regarding its second season.

The renewal of any anime series always depends on two factors, the first one being its popularity/community reactions and the second one being the content availability. Well, My Happy Marriage is not short on any of the aforementioned aspects, so we may get to hear the news of its renewal soon.

Now, without any delay, let’s get to the article to learn at what release date and time My Happy Marriage Episode 10 will be released globally.

My Happy Marriage Episode 10 release date and time

My Happy Marriage Episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:30am PT on Netflix.

Fans may follow the below time schedule to learn about the timing of the show in their region:

7:30am PST

9:30am CST

10:30am EST

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

8:00pm Indian Timing

My Happy Marriage Episode 9: A brief recap

Netflix

In the ninth chapter of My Happy Marriage, we see Arata holding Miyo as she is unwell. When Kiyoka hears about Miyo’s health, he wonders if the Usuba bloodline is responsible for her condition.

On the other side, the entire city is terrified after learning that one man has been attacked by Grotesquerie.

While having a meal together, Hazuki compliments Miyo on her cooking skills. She also tells her how bad she is at cooking. Miyo looks surprised because she believed Hazuki is a perfect lady with every quality that a woman must possess. Suddenly, Hazuki talked about her failed marriage in front of Miyo. She also says that she is happy to see her facing all the difficulties that come her way.

The same night, Miyo and Kiyoka had a conversation about the former’s feelings. Kiyoka asked her not to hide anything from him. He also assures to be with her in every situation.

The next day, Arata sees Miyo at Kiyoka’s residence. After a small talk, Arata starts ridiculing Kiyoka for pressuring Miyo to become a perfect lady. He also hands her his business card and says that he has some plans for her.

Arata then pays a visit to Kiyoka at his workplace, where he taunts him for being so harsh on Miyo despite her deteriorating health. Kiyoka gets disturbed, and when he reaches home, he unintentionally hurts Miyo, making her lose consciousness.

My Happy Marriage Episode 10 spoiler speculation

Witnessing the events of the previous episode, it looks like Arata has some plans to spark even more misunderstandings between Miyo and Kiyoka. Moreover, we will also see how Kiyoka will help Miyo in her struggles.

Kiyoka also knows that Arata and Miyo are related, so he may go to Arata and seek his help to learn more about Miyo’s gift.

So, that’s everything about My Happy Marriage Episode 10. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

