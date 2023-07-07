Jujutsu Kaisen: Will the Shibuya Incident arc have the original art style?

The most obvious change fans notice in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is the simple art style which varies significantly from the first season. However, will the Shibuya Arc have the original art style?

Unlike the detailed and more intricate art style of the first season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is simpler and more sleek. The most noticeable change is thinner lines and the lack of dark hue. The lighting also seems softer, and the blue tone gives a perfect summer vibe, which is perfect for the high school theme.

The simple art style allows the scenes to be more fluid and easy-going. Too much detailing can deviate attention from the main element and make the scene look more chaotic. However, art is subjective, and that’s why the JJK fandom is divided into two.

Some appreciate the beauty of the simple animation, while others miss the level of detail. Therefore, many fans wish for the Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to have the original art style.

MAPPA will not change the art style for the Shibuya Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen

It’s extremely rare or even unheard of for an animation studio to entirely change their art in one season just because of an arc. Of course, long-running series like One Piece are an exception since it has been airing for over two decades.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans miss the intricate work of the first season as it fits so well with the dark theme of the story. When it comes to close-up shots, there’s no denying that the first season does a way better job. However, Season 2 can still create the same atmosphere using plain and smooth visuals.

Take the Shibuya Arc key visual for example; the lighting, characters, colors, and even the background look incredible. Again, it’s less detailed, but it gives a more clean and clear look, which is a good thing. The Shibuya Incident will take place at night. And from how it looks, fans will have a better time focusing on the main characters if the background is less detailed.

This is because while Season 1 may have its plus points in the animation, it makes several scenes confusing. For example, Megumi’s fight against the Cursed Womb, where he uses his Domain Expansion, is very distracting.

Megumi’s Domain Expansion scene is probably his best moment in the entire series. However, it was poorly executed as the composition and colors make it difficult to see what’s happening. This wouldn’t have happened had the fight been composed using the new art style.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

