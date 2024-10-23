Bleach creator calls his favorite Jujutsu Kaisen scene “exhilarating and perfect”

Bleach creator Tite Kubo reveals his favorite Jujutsu Kaisen scene and praises it as something “exhilarating and perfect”.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular new-gen Shonen manga, and reached its conclusion in September 2024. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is currently under production. The property has taken inspiration from some old-gen gems like Bleach.

Created by Tite Kubo, Bleach is one of the Shonen Big 3 series. It’s currently airing Part 3 of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, the final arc of the manga.

In an interview with Weekly Shonen Jump, Bleach creator Tite Kubo describes his favorite Jujutsu Kaisen scene. He shares, “The story follows Akutami’s signature flashbacks that alternate between fact and fiction as he does his best to avoid explanations of complex Cursed Techniques, a general feature of Jujutsu battles.

It’s followed by a succession of incredible-looking CTs easy to understand at a glance and a series of battles filled with so much gore it makes me jealous of how Jump’s standards have been relaxed; along with a mountain of corpses. The transition towards Naoya’s battle is exhilarating and perfect. This is what it means to be in the artist’s zone.”

Maki’s attack on the Zenin Clan happens in the Perfect Preparation Arc of JJK. After the sisters were captured by the Zenin Clan, Mai sacrificed her life to allow Maki to reach her full potential. She also created a soul-split Katana for Maki with her technique.

What followed after was Maki single-handedly destroying one of the three great clans as she gained skills equal to Toji Fushiguro. Despite not using a single cursed technique, Maki demonstrated her true potential as one of the strongest characters.

