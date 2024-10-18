Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen studios ‘competing’ for Kagurabachi anime

Popular WSJ manga Kagurabachi may be getting an anime adaptation, according to a leaker who has claimed the studios responsible for popular anime like Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen are competing to acquire it.

Kagurabachi manga debuted in 2023 and, since then, its popularity only continues to rise. It’s a revenge story following Chihiro Rokuhira, a young man who sets out on a quest to collect the enchanted swords stolen from his late father.

As the manga began its third arc, Sword Bearer Assassination, rumors about an anime adaptation started circulating. Now, a new rumor has surfaced that a popular studio will likely acquire the rights to the anime.

Bleach’s studio Pierrot and Jujutsu Kaisen’s studio MAPPA are some of the big names that have been mentioned.

The information about the adaptation comes from a Japanese anime account, with the popular Kagurabachi page stating on Twitter/X, “A Japanese anime account has just released some information about the future productions of several series, and Kagurabachi is on the list.

Regarding Kagurabachi, the “leak”, which is said to have come from a “reliable source” (though the source isn’t named), states: “Kagurabachi is being adapted into an anime. Production companies that are currently competing: MAPPA, Studio Pierrot, etc. Studio Pierrot is trying to acquire a hit series from Jump.“

However, because the information doesn’t come from an official source, they warned fans to take this news with a grain of salt. “Since there is no name for the source, we shouldn’t take this kind of information as something that is actually happening exactly at this moment,” they added.

“Because, for sure Kagurabachi will be adapted into an anime at some point, and that major studios will compete for the title, as it is a big success in Shonen Jump. Let’s wait until we have more information and the ‘source’ for this information is finally named, until then… Take it with a grain of salt.”

The Kagurabachi manga currently has 53 chapters and releases a new chapter on Weekly Shonen Jump every week. You can read the chapters on the official app of Manga Plus.

