Jujutsu Kaisen: Why does everyone dislike Gojo?

From major characters to even the series’ creator, everyone seems to hate the strongest sorcerer alive. Despite contributing significantly to the Jujutsu world, everyone still dislikes Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved instructor Satoru Gojo may be a fan-favorite character, but that doesn’t mean everyone likes him. Characters such as Yuji and Yuta seem to respect him genuinely, but that’s about it.

Most characters and even the series’ creator Gege Akutami have expressed dislike toward Gojo. If that’s not enough, then his voice actor Yuichi Nakamura also finds him annoying. Being the strongest sorcerer alive, Gojo is the very pillar of the Jujutsu world. He has dealt with powerful enemies more times than he can count.

On top of teaching at Jujutsu Tech High School, Gojo always takes on dangerous missions. However, even that doesn’t keep Gojo from getting disliked. Delve deeper to find out why everyone dislikes Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Gojo’s personality is why everyone dislikes him in Jujutsu Kaisen

Being the first child to be born with the Six Eyes in over 400 years, Satoru Gojo is the pride of his clan. Growing up with everyone fawning over him is enough to give anyone a superiority complex. And Gojo’s flawed personality is something even he admits to have.

His eccentric personality doesn’t match with people such as Nanami, Maki, and especially the elders. Gojo’s arrogance and god complex may be backed up by his enormous strength, but that’s not enough to convince others to like him. He thinks too little of his enemies and pushes his missions (easier ones) to his students.

Furthermore, Gojo has always been open about his intentions to overrule the Jujutsu world by putting the elders out of commission. While others do agree that the Jujutsu world needs some changes, they also want some sort of hierarchy to keep the world in check. As such, Gojo’s ideals contradict theirs. One such example is Nanami, who reveals not respecting his senior Satoru Gojo.

Nonetheless, Gojo is still the fan’s beloved character and will continue to be so. He has enough power to change the world, and something tells us he will do that. Gojo is the only one who can win against Sukuna and the only hope to end the nightmare Kenjaku brings.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

