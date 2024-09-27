Jujutsu Kaisen creator slammed for ‘worst ending of all time’

Jujutsu Kaisen finally concludes its story in Chapter 271, but fans are far from pleased. According to them, creator Gege Akutami created a disaster of an ending.

While Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most popular new-gen shonen manga, it decidedly went downhill toward the end of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The epilogue only added more doubt and confusion, resulting in an ending that left many frustrated.

Throughout the entire last chapter, none of the characters receive any closure, leading to fans to slam the Jujutsu Kaisen ending for being unsatisfactory and anti-climactic. They’re also criticizing the creator for not wrapping up many storylines.

The majority of Chapter 271 follows the first-year trio on their new mission. This is followed by Yuji’s flashback of Gojo where the deceased sorcerer makes a heartbreaking confession. The latter part of the chapter shows Sukuna’s interaction with Mahito in a void.

Though the villains’ conversation provides an intriguing look into Sukuna’s character, it leaves behind more unanswered questions. The finale ends with a panel showing Sukuna’s last finger sealed inside a wooden booth.

Despite introducing several interesting plot points like Kenjaku being Yuji’s mother, the merger, and the future of the jujutsu world, Akutami never explored and resolved any of these. This made the story feel disjointed and took away their impact on the plot.

With how successful Jujutsu Kaisen was (and still is, as it crossed a major sales milestone), fans had a lot of hope for the ending. However, now that none of their expectations are met, they’re not holding back from telling off the creator and the finale.

“Not to be dramatic or anything but this ending was actually the worst possible outcome,” posted one X user.

“Jujutsu Kaisen ending is one of the worst I’ve ever read in the history of manga ever. This sh*t is so a**. I hope Gege never cooks again. This sh*t is worse than AoT ending,” shared another, referring to Attack on Titan’s controversial conclusion.

“Jujustu Kaisen had arguably the worst ending of all time,” wrote a third, with a fourth adding, “Yaaaa the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen may be the worst ending of a manga in recent years.”

Another fan tweeted: “I refuse to believe Jujutsu Kaisen is ending like this. It’s genuinely the worst ending I’ve seen.”

The anti-climactic ending of Jujutsu Kaisen has led many to believe there’ll be a second part to the story. But so far there’s been no official announcement about that.

