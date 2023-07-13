Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Gojo’s age in Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features the events that took place in 2006 – however, the series never clearly explains what Gojo’s age is during the flashback.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 covers the highly anticipated Gojo’s Past Arc. Fans see the younger versions of their favorite characters attending high school and taking on missions to exorcise curses.

Their younger days are filled with dreams and passion, but that all takes a drastic turn once, they begin to face the true cruelty of the Jujutsu world. Furthermore, young Satoru Gojo is just as strong as ever.

This goes to show that he isn’t simply an over-hyped character; rather, he lives up to his fame. His upcoming fight with Toji Fushiguro is going to be the highlight of the series. Although he is in high school, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 doesn’t clearly explain Gojo’s age.

Satoru Gojo’s Age in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

In Gojo’s Past Arc, the strongest sorcerer alive is in his second year of high school, so his age is sixteen. The ongoing arc of season 2 takes place 11 years before the start of the series. Gojo’s classmates, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri, are of the same age.

Meanwhile, Nanami Kento and Yu Haibara are their juniors, so they are fifteen. The arc will also feature a one-year leap where Gojo will be a third-year student and seventeen years old.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

