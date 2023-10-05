Jujutsu Kaisen fans are gushing over baby Gojo in Season 2

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 shows the first-ever glimpse of baby Gojo, and fans are already gushing over him. Delve deeper to find out more.

Although Satoru Gojo has been sealed inside the Prison Realm, he still remains an important character in Jujutsu Kaisen. The recent episode surprises fans with a glimpse of baby Gojo. Not only that but the kid version of Gojo is voiced by Mariya Ise, who is also the voice actor of Killua from Hunter X Hunter.

Since this is the last time fans will see Gojo for a few years, the anime is going all out in providing the best experience. The episode features a lot of exciting moments, including Megumi and Yuji vs. Jiro Awasaka, as well as Toji Fushiguro’s return.

However, the highlight of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 is none other than baby Gojo. The series explains the massive impact he created on the world. As soon as the episode aired, fans began gushing over the animation.

Fans love baby Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Gojo’s popularity in Jujutsu Kaisen has only increased over the years. There’s no doubt he is currently a fan-favorite character. Compared to the first episode and the prequel movie, we learn a lot about Gojo in the second season.

Whether it’s the flashback arc or the Shibuya Incident arc, in just ten episodes, the series features some of its best moments – and all that centers around Satoru Gojo. Gojo may have been sealed inside the Prison Realm, but fans still want to see more of him.

The flashback arc had already shown the first look at Gojo’s childhood. We see a quiet kid walking around and turning to see Toji Fushiguro, whose presence cannot be sensed by anyone. And now, the recent episode features the only glimpse of baby Gojo as well as kid Gojo.

We still don’t know much about Gojo’s life as a child and his clan. However, the reason why baby Gojo made his appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is to explain the impact he had on the world. The quality of curses and the overall powers of humans had declined significantly over the years, but Gojo’s existence changed all that.

As such, fans can’t help but adore the surprising appearance of baby Gojo in the recent episode. The scene is brief, but it’s all people are talking about on Twitter/X.

