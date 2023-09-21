Jujutsu Kaisen: When will Gojo get unsealed in the anime?

The recent episode features another heart-wrenching moment as fans’ beloved Gojo falls into Kenjaku’s trap. Will Gojo get unsealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya Incident arc is getting more intense than ever. The story is finally taking shape as the fight between Gojo and the curses ends. The anime finally answers how Geto is still alive.

Even in the supernatural world of Jujutsu Kaisen, coming back to life is something miraculous and doesn’t happen often. Geto dies in the past but never revives. We learn that Kenjaku, an ancient curse user, has possessed Geto’s body. He also has access to his innate technique, Cursed Energy Manipulation.

Gojo is completely caught off-guard because of this and pays a heavy price for this. Kenjaku’s plan succeeds as he seals Gojo inside the Prison Realm. Delve deeper to find out when Gojo will be unsealed in the anime.

Will Gojo get unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

It will take a while for Gojo to get unsealed, so he doesn’t have any more role in Season 2. Gojo gets sealed in chapter 90 and only returns in chapter 221 and soon begins his fight with Sukuna. Gojo was sealed inside the Prison Realm for three years for fans, but it had only been 20 days in the story.

He doesn’t appear in three arcs: Itadori’s Extermination (7 chapters), Perfect Preparation (15 chapters), and Culling Game (63 chapters). Therefore, Gojo will likely appear in Season 4, which is too far off. Although it’s not officially confirmed, the usual pacing and number of episodes leave no room for Gojo’s return in Season 3.

The 85 chapters from the above-mentioned arcs are a bit too much to adapt in Season 3. Season 1 covers 63 chapters in 24 episodes, whereas Season 2 covers 74 chapters in 23 episodes. Even if MAPPA manages to adapt 85 chapters in Season 3 with extra episodes, the production will take at least 3-4 years.

In another 3-4 years, Season 4 should get released. By then, the manga will likely end. At least for now, the manga also doesn’t have material for Season 4. Therefore, it will be at least 6-8 years before Gojo gets unsealed in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

