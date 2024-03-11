Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo declares the new strongest

Satoru Gojo passes the crown of the strongest character to another in Jujutsu Kaisen – so here’s everything you need to know as we look at Chapter 253.

The strongest sorcerer of the modern era in Jujutsu Kaisen has always been Satoru Gojo. His powers are phenomenal compared to others. With the legendary power of Six Eyes, Gojo always took center stage in any battle.

Whether it’s in Shibuya or Shinjuku, other sorcerers won’t take action unless the situation demands it. The battle of the strongest is the most thrilling fight in the series, especially considering it features the two strongest characters engaging in a one-on-one fight.

However, although it ends with Gojo’s death, the villain must be defeated. Hence, a majority of the cast fought the King of Curses. According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253, Gojo will declare the new strongest sorcerer. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253!

Who did Gojo declare the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253?

Crunchyroll

According to Gojo, Atsuya Kusakabe is the strongest first-grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

However, that’s probably the case when they’re not adding people from the three major clans. It’s not just Gojo – even Nanami and Mei Mei think that Kusakabe is stronger than them. As the fight between Sukuna and Maki continues, Chapter 253 begins with a brief flashback where Gojo, Nanami, Kusakabe, and Mei Mei discuss who the strongest first-grade sorcerer is.

However, despite everyone’s answer, Kusakabe thinks otherwise. Most of the chapter consists of the one-on-one battle between Sukuna and Maki. But Kusakabe is lurking in the dark and waiting for the perfect chance to strike down the King of Curses.

No doubt Sukuna notices him. As the chapter ends, Kusakabe realizes he’s the last one standing on the battlefield. Despite being scared, he knows his role is to kill the villain. Special-grade sorcerers are leagues apart from ordinary sorcerers. Since their powers cannot be measured, they’re given a special grade.

In the conventional hierarchy system of the Jujutsu world, Grade 1 is the highest rank. Kusakabe, being someone from that rank, has a high level of cursed energy. He makes up for his lack of innate technique by mastering Anti-Domain Techniques like New Shadow Style.

In the series, he doesn’t have a lot of opportunities to show-off his powers. He fights the curses in the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. Then, in the Shibuya Incident Arc, he is unlucky enough to encounter Sukuna. And, let’s face it, comparing him to Sukuna is unfair. After Shibuya, the only time he takes action is in Shinjuku, where he tries to protect Higuruma.

However, it’s clear now that Gege Akutami has major plans for his underrated character – he even goes as far as to make Gojo acknowledge Kusakabe’s strength. Almost everyone has fought and lost against the King of Curses. Now, all hope lies on Kusakabe, who is the last one standing.

