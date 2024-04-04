Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 reveals the student that surpassed Gojo

Gojo’s dream of having his students surpass him finally becomes a reality in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256, with one particular character.

Satoru Gojo may have died in the battle of the strongest, but his influence in the story is still stronger than ever. As the sorcerers fight the King of Curses, Jujutsu Kaisen further proves why Gojo is special. Even with all their strengths combined, they couldn’t accomplish a fraction of what Gojo could.

Uraume even mocks them, saying they should be ashamed. Even so, the sorcerers won’t let that stop them. Ever since the series began, Gojo has put his students ahead of himself. He believes they’re the Jujutsu world’s future and will be strong allies to bring a revolution.

Article continues after ad

He nurtures the young generation the best he can. Knowing how the power level of the Jujutsu world is rising, he believes some of his students have the potential to surpass him. Naturally, Gojo’s students don’t disappoint him as they challenge Sukuna. Amidst all that chaos in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256, one of Gojo’s students has surpassed him in one aspect. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 reveals this character is better than Gojo in using Black Flash

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 spoilers, Yuji holds the record of using the most Black Flash, surpassing even Satoru Gojo.

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter begins with Gojo explaining Black Flash in detail. It’s one of the most difficult techniques to understand, and few can use it. However, it can be quite effective in battle. Gojo confirms that Black Flash indeed depends on luck, which is true, even for someone with Six Eyes.

Article continues after ad

Nanami holds the record of consecutively using Black Flash four times. But Gojo has used it more times overall. The chapter then reveals that Yuji has used even more Black Flash than Gojo. This flashback and the sudden revelation sets up the stage for the protagonist to shine.

Black Flash might be the key to changing the course of the final battle against Sukuna. In the upcoming chapter, Yuji uses a massive Black Flash, which is more devastating than any of the previous ones. The black light fills up the entire panel, and we already know the next chapter will be incredible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After a long time, Gege Akutami gives Yuji the well-deserved limelight, even to the point of declaring how he has surpassed even the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

You can also check out the spoilers and the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256. For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, check out the list of all Jujutsu Kaisen character deaths and the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.